Calaveras seniors walk off the field for a final time

The final game of the 2021 season did not go the way the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team hoped. Calaveras could not top the Bears and lost the season finale 2-0 Thursday evening at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.
“First off, tip of the cap to Summerville,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “Coach (Dave) Reel continues to put together strong teams year after year. And it’s just our luck that with the crazy Covid rules and schedule, this year we were asked to play them four out of our eight games. That’s a difficult task indeed for our young team. But, as I have said all season, we were just grateful to have a season this year.”
In the four head-to-head meetings with Summerville, Calaveras was 0-4. Aside from Tuesday’s 3-0 loss, Calaveras never gave up more than two goals in the other three matches with the Bears.
"I'm proud of our guys for battling them toe-to-toe for all four games,” Leetham said. “We never quit and never made it easy for them. And at the same time, gained great experience for next season when things hopefully get back to normal.”
Thursday’s game was also the final for the senior quintet of Allan Ramos, Jamie Espiritu, Taylor Wright, Isaiah Chaves and Logan Jenkins.
Calaveras finished the eight-match season with an overall record of 3-5-0.