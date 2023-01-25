Red Hawks pick up 15th consecutive Mother Lode League dual championship

There wasn’t much for the Calaveras High School wrestling team to complain about on Wednesday night.
Before the Mother Lode League dual with the Summerville Bears began, the Calaveras duo of Cody Batterton and Danny Ellis were honored for senior night. Following the festivities, the Red Hawks went on to pick up a 50-27 win over the Bears at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
The victory ends Calaveras’ regular season with an overall record of 5-0, which means that for the 15th year in a row, the Red Hawks are the Mother Lode League dual champions. And after picking up a home win over Amador on Monday and Summerville on Wednesday, Calaveras will use its momentum to try and capture another CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship on Saturday in Stockton.
“It’s always nice to get a good confidence boost, especially as a team,” Calaveras head coach Andrew Garcia said. “Maybe some guys didn’t feel as if they wrestled as well as they could have or should have, but as a team, it’s a big confidence booster that we just went undefeated in league and we are ready to roll into the section duals.”
Aside from an easy night against Argonaut, Calaveras had to battle to pick up four of its Mother Lode League victories. Garcia feels that stiff league competition will only help his squad once the postseason begins.
“There’s the old saying, ‘As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another,’ and one team can sharpen another, especially in league,” Garcia said. “In the upcoming years, we are going to see some incredible teams not only from us, but from the rest of the league because we are going to be so competitive.”
After losing the 106-pound match, Calaveras got its first points of the night in the 113-pound match, as sophomore Cynthia Meza picked up a pin in the second period. Prior to the pin, Meza had a 14-0 lead over Summerville’s Logan McCreedy.
Calaveras freshman Elias Garcia had a 4-0 lead in the third period over Wyatt Zanyer before picking up the pin to give the Hawks a 12-6 lead. Danny Ellis, who is one of two Calaveras seniors, put up a good battle with Summerville’s Kevin Hensen, only to lose via pin late in the second period. With the dual tied at 12-12, Calaveras sophomore Cody Ferrante picked up a pin in the first period of the 132-pound match.
Calaveras' other senior, Cody Batterton, looked to capture a victory in his final match on his home mat. The 138-pound match began with Batterton leading 2-1 after the first period and then the senior pushed his lead to 4-1 in the second. Neither wrestler earned a point in the third period and Batterton had his hand raised in victory following the 4-1 win.
“This night meant a lot to me,” Batterton said. “It was great to be here with my team and my whole family was here and there were a whole bunch of fans. It was amazing and I took it all in going into my match. I wish I wrestled a little bit better, but the outcome came to be the same. All-in-all, it was good.”
Calaveras junior Kyle Hayes picked up a quick pin in the 145-pound match to push the lead on the scoreboard to 27-12 in favor of the Red Hawks. Hayes has quickly become one of Calaveras’ top wrestlers and that doesn’t come as a shock to Garcia.
“He hasn’t surprised me because he worked with me all offseason,” Garcia said. “He works his tail off and he loves the sport. It is an absolute pleasure to see him start getting some high-level varsity success like he is. He’s my favorite kid to coach because he’s such an easy kid to coach.”
After Summerville won the 152-pound match, Calaveras’ Chris Ortega and Summerville’s Christien Wood had one of the most exciting matches of the night. The 160-pound match began with both wrestlers picking up three points and Ortega grew his lead to 7-4 with a near fall and takedown in the second period. Late in the second period, Ortega ended the match by pinning Wood.
Calaveras’ Shane Patrick picked up a forfeit win in the 170-pound match, which gave the Red Hawks a 39-18 lead. In the 182-pound match, Calaveras junior Scott Beadles toyed with Summerville’s Nate Tucker for three periods before picking up a technical fall.
Calaveras lost to Summerville in the 195- and 220-pound match but ended the night with a heavyweight pin from Noah Johnson over Summerville’s Reese Wynne to give Calaveras the 50-27 victory.
On Saturday, Calaveras will look to capture its fifth straight section championship. The Red Hawks won the D5 title in 2018 and 2019 and then captured the D4 title in 2020 and 2022 (there was no champion crowned in 2021 because of COVID-19). Even though Calaveras has to be the heavy favorites to once again leave as section champions, Garcia won’t be satisfied until the day is done and the Red Hawks completed their task.
“I will feel better if there’s a blue banner in my arms on Saturday,” Garcia said. “Other than that, we have to worry about round 1 and then the semis and then the finals. It’s one match at a time and that’s all we can worry about.”
Batterton added, “We’ve still got some work to do, but I think we’ll be fine, and we’ll walk away with a blue banner.”
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section dual championship meet will take place on Saturday at Lincoln High School in Stockton.