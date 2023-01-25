Red Hawks pick up 15th consecutive Mother Lode League dual championship
There wasn’t much for the Calaveras High School wrestling team to complain about on Wednesday night.

Before the Mother Lode League dual with the Summerville Bears began, the Calaveras duo of Cody Batterton and Danny Ellis were honored for senior night. Following the festivities, the Red Hawks went on to pick up a 50-27 win over the Bears at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.

