Bret Harte Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Winter Whittle

After a strong sophomore season of running track and cross country, Winter Whittle had high expectations for his junior year.
During the cross country season, Whittle set a new personal record in the three-mile race while placing second at the 73rd Annual Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational with a time of 17:32. He placed seventh overall at the Mother Lode League finals.
Bret Harte had a good shot at capturing the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship, however, Whittle was unable to run on the day of the section meet and the Bullfrogs placed fourth overall.
Whittle returned to competition in the spring and picked up right where he left off during his sophomore year. Whittle ran in the 400- 800- and 1,600-meter race. He placed third at the Mother Lode League championship in the 400-meter race with a personal record of 53.53.
In the 800-meter race, Whittle collected four first-place finishes, one second-place finish and two third-place finishes. Whittle placed first at the Mother Lode League championship (2:08.50) and third at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V finals (2:00.76). Whittle saved his best for last, as he set a personal record in the 800-meter race at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Finals with his time of 1:59.07.
“He’s very talented and he’s not afraid to put in the hard work,” Bret Harte head track and field coach Jon Byrnes said. “I know this summer he is going to put in the miles so he can have a successful cross country season. We have one year left with him and we look forward to it very much.”