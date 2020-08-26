Golfers face outdoor obstacles in weekly competition

La Contenta senior golfers faced humidity, unusually slow greens and smoke-ridden skies as they played an individual bogey points game Monday morning in Valley Springs. The few seniors who smoke thought the air was fine, while the others, not so much.
The frowners in the White Tee Flight were awed by Larry Parenti’s first-place win, as he had the most points of any golfer in the field. Louis Luna, whose earnings have economically moved him into the top 1%, finished a close second. Former club champ Jim Sickler and newbie Alan Couchman tied for third, as Matt Theodore and Scott Armstrong settled for a fifth-place tie. Armstrong once again just beat his dad, Red. Hopefully Red is proud of him.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Charlie Moore continued his resurgence as he barely aced out favorite Orv Pence. Newcomers David Bockman and Rahis Hemmes split third-place money. Hemmes played better after retrieving a golf club he’d left on a previous green.
In the Red Tee Flight, champ Earl Watkins had a big payday with his first-place finish. Hopefully this will allow him to pay George Dillon the 10 cents he is owed, thus enabling Dillon to notify the collection agency that its services are no longer needed. Steve Weyrauch’s revival of his game put him into second. Rounding out the winners were Roger La Fleur and Rich Spence in third.
In the closest-to-the-hole contests on No. 2 and No. 13, Ron Huckaby had a good payday taking first on both holes from the White Tees. Armstrong was second on No. 2 and Al Liberato was second on No. 13. From the Gold Tees, no one hit the green on No. 13, so Hemmes (first) and Dave Moyles received double payments for hole No. 2.
In the Red Tee Flight, tournament director Jon Foucrault beat out weekly winner Larry Rupley for first on No. 2. On No. 13, Jack Cox had the shot of the day and Eugene Weatherby finished in the second spot. Weatherby has been in the winner’s circle three out of four times since he entered this event. His fellow competitors are ecstatic for him.