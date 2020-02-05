Bad luck continues for Bret Harte girls' soccer
Enterprise file photo by Guy Dossi

If it wasn’t for bad luck, the Bret Harte girls’ soccer team wouldn't have any luck at all. For the fourth straight game, Bret Harte couldn’t pick up a victory, but only allowed two goals or less. On Jan. 30, Bret Harte lost to Amador 1-0 and on Tuesday night, lost to Summerville by the same score in Tuolumne.

“We played really well together,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said following Tuesday’s loss to Summerville. “Our defense was an extremely solid force. Their goal came with only 15 minutes to go. It was a very good game.”

Bret Harte (1-6-1 MLL) has another tough task as it takes on Sonora (7-0-1) Thursday night in Sonora. The Bullfrogs finish the regular season Feb. 11 against Calaveras in Angels Camp. Both games begin at 5:45 p.m.

