Calaveras picks up its third shutout in a row with 2-0 win over Union Mine

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team may have figured out the perfect way to win soccer games and that’s to score at least one goal and not let the opponent score anything.

While that may be an overly simplistic way to look at things, that’s exactly what Calaveras continues to do. On Tuesday night, the Red Hawks collected their fifth shutout of the season and third in a row in a 2-0 win over Union Mine in El Dorado.

