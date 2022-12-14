Calaveras picks up its third shutout in a row with 2-0 win over Union Mine

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team may have figured out the perfect way to win soccer games and that’s to score at least one goal and not let the opponent score anything.
While that may be an overly simplistic way to look at things, that’s exactly what Calaveras continues to do. On Tuesday night, the Red Hawks collected their fifth shutout of the season and third in a row in a 2-0 win over Union Mine in El Dorado.
“Once again our team defense was stifling,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “Everyone off the bench contributed great minutes with the mindset that we were not going to let a goal in and notch another shutout. I just can't say enough good things about all 21 on this team.”
In nine preseason games, Calaveras has only allowed more than one goal once. And in those nine games, opponents are averaging just 0.4 goals per game.
Calaveras got its first goal of the night on a penalty kick from Josh Goodwin. The Red Hawks doubled their lead in the second half on a 20-yard free kick from senior Logan Gomes. And for the fifth time this season, senior goalie Tanner Wright didn’t allow a goal.
“I’m really proud of the guys tonight,” Leetham said. “We struggled a little bit in the first half getting some momentum going, but in the second half, we wore Union Mine down with our hustle and intensity.”
Calaveras (7-1-1) will wrap up its preseason schedule at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday against McNair at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.