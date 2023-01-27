With two goals from Radabaugh and one from Martinez, Bret Harte beats Argonaut 3-0

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The last time that Bret Harte and Argonaut met on the soccer field, the Bullfrogs exploded for four goals in the second half on their way to a 5-0 road victory.
Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia didn’t want his players to think about the last meeting with Argonaut. He didn’t want them to assume that another lopsided victory would be a guarantee. The veteran coach has been around soccer long enough to have seen his share of upsets and let downs.
While Bret Harte didn’t beat Argonaut by five goals like in the first meeting, the Bullfrogs did walk off their home field with a convincing 3-0 win on Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“You can never underestimate any team, particularly any team in the Mother Lode League,” Gouveia said. “We are finding this season in particular that the style of play between different teams is so vast that we really need to have our wits about us.”
Bret Harte senior Zach Perry added, “We had a feeling that we could win tonight, but we didn’t want to come out here being cocky. We came out with confidence, and we wanted to play as if we didn’t know anything about Argonaut. This win is encouraging, and it makes us feel good moving on and that we can have the confidence that we can beat the upcoming teams that we have to play.”
Bret Harte was fresh off of a tough 1-0 home loss to the Amador Buffaloes suffered two days earlier in Angels Camp. When asked about the loss, Gouveia said, “Amador is playing exceptional soccer and we weren’t on that particular day. They deserved to win, and they were the better team. They are playing a much different style of soccer than you see at the high school level, particularly in the Mother Lode League. So, I applaud them for how well they are doing.”
After being shutout against Amador, Bret Harte wanted to put the ball into the back of the net as quickly as possible against Argonaut. The Bullfrogs were able to accomplish that goal, as senior Angel Martinez scored the first goal of the night 10 minutes into the start of play. After being held scoreless in 80 minutes of soccer two days earlier, getting an early goal against Argonaut allowed the Bret Harte players to relax knowing that another shutout wasn’t in the works.
“That gave us some reassurance that we won’t get blown out and that we can score a goal,” Perry said. “That gave us a lot of confidence and it pumped us up to keep going.”
Martinez’ goal was the only score the Bullfrogs got in the first half. The final 40 minutes belonged to Bret Harte’s defense and senior Ezra Radabaugh. With the Bullfrogs not allowing Argonaut any clean shots, Radabaugh did his part by putting the ball into the back of the net twice in the second half.
Radabaugh’s first goal came just four minutes after halftime, as he got behind the Argonaut defense and scored on a one-on-one play. His second goal came with 11:02 to play, which gave Bret Harte its 3-0 lead. With two goals scored, Radabaugh has now scored six times.
“It’s good knowing that we have somebody who can put it back,” Perry said about Radabaugh. “We've been a struggling team with finishing sometimes, but he’s always been there to help us and score those goals.”
With the 3-0 win over Argonaut, Bret Harte has jumped into third place in the Mother Lode League standings, only behind Sonora and Summerville. And while he is pleased that his team continues to move up in the standings, Gouveia isn’t looking too far down the road, as there is still a lot of soccer yet to be played.
“There’s no question that this team is seeking a playoff position,” Gouveia said. “This was game No. 5 for us, so we are only halfway through the league season. It’s far too early to be trying to do the math on points with so many different scenarios.”
Bret Harte (2-2-1 MLL) has five tough games left to play, which includes taking on Summerville and Calaveras twice and Sonora once. The Bullfrogs will next take on Summerville at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.
“This latter half of the season is going to be a heavy lift,” Gouveia said. “Whether it is Summerville, Sonora or Calaveras, we have a lot of work to do and we will be the first to admit it. But we are going into the game (on Saturday against Summerville) like we would any game. It’s going to be tough, and Summerville is always tough. They are a very skilled team with great coaching, but we are going to bring all we’ve got.”
