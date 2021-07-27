Bret Harte decides not to field varsity football team for 2021 season

The Bret Harte High School athletic department and football program held off for as long as it could to decide the fate of the 2021 football season. But with the dead period coming to an end Monday and practices officially able to take place, the tough decision was finally made.
Because of low numbers, Bret Harte will not field a varsity football team for the 2021 season. However, it will have a JV team that is made up of freshman, sophomore and junior players.
“It’s hard for all of us,” Bret Harte’s first-year athletic director Brian Barnett said Monday evening. “Deep down, I think we all kind of felt it at the end of June when there weren’t numbers and today, here we are, it’s the first day of practice and the numbers are scarce.”
This is the second time in four months that Bret Harte has been unable to field a varsity team. In the spring, head coach Kelly Osborn didn’t have the numbers to put a team together for the short four-game season. Since then, he has tried to get players to commit to the program. And while the number of younger players is strong, it was the lack of senior players that was a factor in not having a 2021 varsity team.
“We’ve been bracing for it, because I’ve been trying to have meetings at school and trying to recruit by hanging out at the bus stop as kids left to go home and there just wasn’t a lot of interest,” Osborn said. “We were hoping that more would show up and we kind of kept speculating, but we just didn’t have the numbers to be able to sustain it.”
One major issue that Bret Harte will face has to do with scheduling. Most schools have both a JV and a varsity team and want both teams to play at the same place on the same night. With Bret Harte not fielding a varsity team, some schools on the schedule have already dropped the Bullfrogs and replaced that game with a school who has both sets of teams. And with the schedules still not 100% set in stone, Osborn is concerned that more teams will opt out of playing Bret Harte.
“It’s a great concern and that’s why it was kind of hard to wait so long to make this call,” Osborn said. “We wanted to give other schools an opportunity and maybe down the road, they wouldn’t hate us and we can schedule them at another time. It is hard. When I talked to our league coaches, it sounded like our league would honor us and play a JV game and then try to look for a varsity-only school and pick that up. I’m not sure that our preseason foes are going to hold steady. I think our first two games, they are basically already looking for an out.”
Originally, Bret Harte set a cutoff date of July 2 to make a final decision, but that was moved to the end of the dead period in hopes that more students would want to play. The issue with waiting to make the decision is some teams, mainly Mother Lode League teams, might not have enough time to find a replacement opponent. For example, Calaveras is set to play Bret Harte the final week of the season. To find a team to play that final week might not happen, especially now with such short notice.
Barnett admits that the situation was not ideal for anyone and there was no easy, or simple solution.
“It’s not a good situation and we were trying to hold on,” Barnett said. “You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. If you drop it (the varsity team), now we hurt ourselves and if we don’t drop it, now we are hurting someone else.”
On Monday afternoon, Bret Harte held its first practice of the season at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Osborn and his coaches ran drills and the excitement from the young players was on full display. And while not having a varsity team for a season is less than ideal, the Bullfrogs are in a unique position to be able to start from scratch and lay a foundation that could be quite beneficial a few years down the road.
“Once we made the decision, then we looked at it as, it could be a positive for us,” Osborn said. “Our juniors didn’t play last year, so they’ll get to play on the JV level. They didn’t have a sophomore year and our sophomores did not play as freshmen or as eighth graders, because of numbers being so low in the program. Even though we have some juniors and sophomores who can play on the JV level, we have 18 freshmen, so we are highly inexperienced as a program right now. Our potential starting quarterback has only played two games in his life.”
And what about the senior players, of which there were only two as of Monday. Because a varsity sport is not offered, they are able to transfer to another school that has a varsity program, without any penalty. While Osborn is excited to work with young players and teach them to love the sport of football, he feels bad that the senior players will not get to wear the purple and gold one final time and understands if going to another school is their best option.
“The hardest thing for me is the seniors who want to play, who aren’t going to get an opportunity,” Osborn said. “They can transfer to another school, which is kind of melancholy. You can do it if you love the game and I certainly don’t have any bad feelings towards anybody who is going to transfer.”
The hope is that Bret Harte will have enough players in 2022 to field a varsity team and this decision will be a one-time thing.
“We have beautiful facilities and we have athletes, so why are they not playing?” Barnett said. “What is going on? That’s what saddens me. We do have the capabilities. We have the facilities, whereas, other schools have beat up facilities and still field a team. I just don’t know. As an ex-player, I know I’m going to get lots of text messages and phone calls from friends and alumni asking what’s going on and I can’t really give them a full answer other than we don’t have kids who want to play.”