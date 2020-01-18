A strong fourth quarter pushes Calaveras past Argonaut

Calaveras was eight minutes away from losing its second straight Mother Lode League game to begin the season. Trailing the Argonaut Mustangs 44-38, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team needed to figure things out and didn’t have much time to do it in.
Calaveras entered the fourth quarter trailing by six and then walked off the floor with an 11-point victory. The fourth quarter was exactly what Calaveras needed as it outscored Argonaut 26-9 in route to a 64-53 win Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We just found a way to get it done,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “I thought Argonaut did a really good job against our defensive scheme and we were kind of reeling there for a little bit. We had to change our game plan on the fly and the kids responded well and did a really good job.”
One major reason Calaveras was able to get it done was because of the 3-point shooting from junior Isaiah Williams. Williams drained three shots from downtown and the first catapulted Calaveras to a 12-0 run. 10 of Williams’ 12 points came in the fourth quarter.
“After that first one, I felt like my shot was on, so I just trusted that my shots would fall,” Williams said.
Clifton added, “Those were big-time points for us. If he didn’t have that fourth quarter, we don’t win.”
Perhaps the turning point came with 4:11 to play in the game. Calaveras trailed Argonaut 50-46 when freshman Jay Clifton went to the free throw line. He made both of his shots and then, following double technical fouls being handed out to a Calaveras and Argonaut player, Argonaut’s head coach was hit with a technical.
Jay Clifton made both of the free throws to tie the game 50-50 and with possession in Calaveras’ favor, Williams hit his second 3-point basket of the quarter to give Calaveras the lead for good.
Argonaut was able to cut Calaveras’ lead to 55-53 with two minutes to play, but Calaveras ended the night on a 9-0 run with another basket from downtown by Williams, a field goal from sophomore Jonathan Savage and free throws from AJ Cardon, Griffin Manning and Williams.
“We just started playing as a team and brought the tempo up and it all starts with chemistry,” Williams said.
While Calaveras was putting up the points in the fourth quarter, it also played strong defense by holding Argonaut to only nine points. Clifton made the change from playing zone to man-to-man, which seemed to get the job done.
“They were picking us apart,” Clifton said about abandoning the zone defense. “I thought we slowed them up a little bit in the first half, but in the second half they were getting what they wanted and we were making it too easy for them.”
Calaveras and Argonaut matched one another blow-for-blow in the opening period. Cardon and Savage each scored two points in the first eight minutes and Jay Clifton drained a shot from downtown. Heading into the second quarter, Argonaut had a slim 15-13 lead.
The second period began with back-to-back baskets from Colton Buckholz and Cardon, but that's when Calaveras’ offense started to slow down. Argonaut ended the first half with a 26-22 advantage.
“I thought that the energy was there, but the execution wasn’t,” Cardon said. “We needed to focus more on executing, even though we were still working hard.”
Calaveras trailed 36-29 with 4:36 to play in the third quarter when Cardon and senior Kaven Orlandi scored baskets and Jay Clifton tied things up with a 3-point basket. With the game tied 36-36, Argonaut ended the quarter on an 8-2 run. But thanks to Calaveras’ 26-9 fourth quarter, the hometown crowd left happy.
“We wanted this win badly and we knew that we had to bounce back from that loss to Sonora,” Williams said.
Jay Clifton led Calaveras with 19 points; Williams scored 12; Savage had 10; Cardon scored nine; Orlandi had seven; Buckholz scored five; and Manning finished with two points.
With one league win now to its name, Calaveras (14-4, 1-1 MLL) will have a tough road battle on Tuesday, Jan. 21 against Amador (14-5, 2-0 MLL) in Sutter Creek.
“There absolutely isn’t an easy win in this league,” Clifton said. “The coaches in this league are just way too good to take anything for granted.”