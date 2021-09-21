Two games now separate Sonora from Bret Harte in standings following Bullfrog loss

The road to the Mother Lode League championship became much bumpier for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs. While there is still a chance the Bullfrogs can end the regular season at the top of the league standings, they will need some help along the way.
In as close to a must-win match as it gets, Bret Harte couldn't knock off the first place Wildcats and for the second time this year, the Bullfrogs fell victim to the kingpin of the Mother Lode League.
Bret Harte lost to the Wildcats in three sets (25-18, 25-17 and 25-22) Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. With the loss, the Bullfrogs are now two games behind the Wildcats in the league standings.
“Sonora is a great team,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “I’m never going to take credit away from a team who has as many options and as much skill as they do. But it just makes it that much more satisfying when we do get that win because we do know that we worked for it and nothing came easy.”
In the first meeting with Sonora, Bret Harte lost to the Wildcats in five sets on the road. With having lost to Sonora once already, the Bullfrog players knew heading into Tuesday’s match what a loss could do to their championship dreams.
“We felt like we had to win tonight and I think that was getting on us too much,” Bret Harte junior Aariah Fox said. “That’s all we were thinking about. It was, ‘We have to win, we have to win, we have to win.’ All the other games we look at as just another game.”
In the opening set, the Bullfrogs were able to stick with the Wildcats early on with kills from Fox, senior Trianna Jordan, senior Cierra Gilbert, senior Ally Stoy, junior Kenna Williams and a serving ace from Jordan. Following a Jordan kill, Bret Harte trailed Sonora 15-14. After Jordan’s kill, Sonora went on a 6-1 run for some separation. The Bullfrogs couldn't go on a run of their own and dropped the first set 25-18.
Losing the first set not only took some of the momentum away from the Bullfrogs, but it also took much of the steam away from the Bret Harte fans who were out in force to support their team.
“There was a strange atmosphere in the gym tonight energy-wise,” Porovich said. “I’m not sure if we came into it confident, or if we came into it expecting Sonora to be Sonora. But winning a first set against a huge team that is as skilled as Sonora is, definitely can change the outcome of the night.”
Bret Harte fell behind early in the second set and was unable to fight back and take the lead. The Bullfrogs were able to get within two points after an ace from senior Jaycee Davey, but the Wildcats again dashed any Bret Harte hopes with a 7-1 run and the set went to Sonora 25-17.
Trailing by two sets against a team as good as Sonora is not a position any squad wants to be in. Nevertheless, the Bullfrogs weren’t going to go down without a fight. Bret Harte took advantage of Sonora mistakes and got kills from Fox, Williams, Jordan and an ace from Gilbert to build a solid 12-4 lead.
Trailing by eight, the Wildcats took a timeout, which turned out to be a turning point in the set. After the timeout, Sonora outscored Bret Harte 8-1 to cut the Bret Harte lead to 13-12. While the Bullfrogs still had a chance for the victory, the momentum was on the Sonora side of the court and never left the rest of the evening.
“Love it or hate it, the game of volleyball is a game of minimizing mistakes and creating energy,” Porovich said. “The team who can minimize mistakes and create their own energy is always going to end up on top. I feel like we were responding to what was going on out on the court, but we didn’t come out and control the tempo of the game or the energy on the court like I would have liked to.”
The third set remained close and was all tied up at 19-19. Yet with the pressure on, it was Sonora who stepped up and outscored Bret Harte 6-3 for the 25-22 win.
Senior Sommer Good was 8 for 8 serving with one kill and nine digs; Gilbert was 10 for 10 serving with one ace, had two kills, was 71 for 71 passing with 14 assists and had five digs; Williams had three kills; Fox had one ace, five kills, one block and five digs; junior CJ DesBouillons was 6 for 6 serving with five digs; Stoy had two kills and one block; Jordan had four kills and three digs; and Davey was 13 for 13 serving with one ace and had a team-high 26 digs.
Bret Harte will look to get back on track when it takes on Argonaut at 6 p.m., Thursday in Jackson.
“We’ve talked about coming into this gym and appreciating every day that we have to play this game,” Porovich said. “So, it doesn’t change. We don’t talk about the outcome of the season at all and we just look at each game one at a time and take things one day at a time. Every day that we are on the court is a privilege and we’ll make the most of it and the rest will work itself out.”
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team remained undefeated following a 25-18, 25-20 win over the Sonora Wildcats Tuesday afternoon. The JV Bullfrogs are now a perfect 6-0 in Mother Lode League play.
Addalynn Sturm had 11 assists on 34 sets and had four aces on 13 serves; Sophia Bouma had six kills on 11 attacks along with 12 digs and four aces on seven serves; and Abbi Molina had seven kills on 23 attacks and had eight digs.
“We mentally prepared for battle tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Delgado said. “We wanted to come out and play our best and leave it all on the court and they did just that. I am very proud of them and what they can accomplish and how they rise to the occasion.”