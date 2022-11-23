Bullfrogs beat Central Catholic 4-0 to begin the season
The Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team had to wait a little longer to begin the 2022-23 season than expected. After having their first two games of the season canceled, the Bullfrogs were finally able to play an official game.

It was worth the wait. Bret Harte got into the win column with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Central Catholic Raiders on Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.

