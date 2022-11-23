Bullfrogs beat Central Catholic 4-0 to begin the season

The Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team had to wait a little longer to begin the 2022-23 season than expected. After having their first two games of the season canceled, the Bullfrogs were finally able to play an official game.
It was worth the wait. Bret Harte got into the win column with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Central Catholic Raiders on Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte entered its first game of the season having to deal with injuries and head coach Jeff Gouveia needed to get a little creative with his lineup.
“Generally, they played well under the circumstances with several starters out or in different positions than they normally play,” Gouveia said. “I think we have six players with injuries. Also, we seemed to play down to the level of the opponent—slower with less conviction—than I believe we may have against a stronger side with a full 11.”
Bret Harte scored twice in the first half and added two more goals in the final 40 minutes. Giovanni Da Ros led the way with two goals, while Brian Rojas and Zach Perry both found the back of the net once.
Bret Harte (1-0) will return to the field on Nov. 28 to host Millennium. That game will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.