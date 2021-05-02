Trip to Tuolumne ends in 15-6 Calaveras softball victory

Dominance continues to be the theme of the Calaveras High School 2021 softball season. Calaveras improved to 6-0 in Mother Lode League play with a 15-6 road victory over the Summerville Bears April 30 in Tuolumne.
Calaveras scored three times in the top of the first and then twice in the second, twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth, twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh. The Bears got five of their six runs in the bottom of the second, but did not score after that.
Junior catcher Emily Johnson had a strong day at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBIs; junior Madison Clark went 5 for 5 with a double, triple, scored three runs, stole three bags and knocked in three; sophomore Laney Koepp went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two doubles; Camryn Harvey scored twice and had an RBI; Bailie Clark went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored three times; and sophomore Madison Bernasconi scored three times and stole three bases.
Harvey picked up the win in the circle, going 5.1 innings, allowing four hits, no runs and striking out two. Sophomore Macy Villegas went 1.2 innings, giving up five hits, six runs, with one strike out and one walk.
Calaveras (6-0 MLL) will take on Bret Harte on Wednesday and Friday.