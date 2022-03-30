Bret Harte softball is unable to pick up a win in first MLL outing

TUOLUMNE – A journey of 1,000 miles can’t begin until that first step is taken. And while that first step may cover a couple of feet, other times that step may only go a couple of inches.
The Bret Harte High School softball team took a small step in the right direction in only its third game of the season. And while the scoreboard might suggest that the Bullfrogs were on the other end of a trouncing after losing 13-2 to the Summerville Bears in six innings, first-year Bret Harte head coach Nichole Willis is able to look at the positive movement forward, rather than dwelling on the final score.
Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Bears, the Bullfrogs had only played in two prior games and had not seen live competition in two weeks. A rocky bottom of the first inning ended with Summerville plating six runners, which turned out to be a deficit too big for Bret Harte to overcome.
And even with the 11-run defeat, Willis found aspects of the performance that she hopes will continue as the season progresses, but also knows there are still some areas for improvement.
“I’m totally proud of them,” Willis said. “We had one bad inning and if you get rid of that inning, I think the whole complexion of the game changes a little bit. On defense, we were where we needed to be the times we needed to be there, but our bats needed to wake up. We have to put runs on the board in order to win a game. And the more game time we see and the more competitive pitching we see, I think the better we are going to get.”
Bret Harte looked poised to put a run or two on the board in the top of the first inning with a two-out rally. With two away, senior Cierra Gilbert walked and senior Maddie Bain and Trinity Kekai-Acedo both got hit by pitches to load the bases. But the inning ended without the Bullfrogs touching home, as the final out was made at the plate on an attempted steal.
After Bret Harte was unable to score in the top of the frame, Summerville responded by putting six runs on the board off of senior pitcher Ally Stoy. Summerville scored once in the bottom of the second but were held scoreless in the third and fourth.
The Bullfrogs had another two-out rally in the top of the third. With two away, Gilbert walked and for the second time, Bain was hit by a pitch in the head, which put runners at first and second. But just like in the first inning, a baserunning blunder cost the Bullfrogs a chance for runs.
Bret Harte was finally able to score some runs in the top of the fifth and again, the rally was started with two outs. Senior Jaycee Davey legged out an infield single and for the third time, Gilbert walked. With two on, Bain looked to do some damage.
After being hit in the head twice, Bain finally got a pitch she could hit, and she smacked a single that scored Davey and cut Summerville’s lead to 7-1. Gilbert later came around to score on a throwing error for Bret Harte’s second run of the inning. But for the third time, a rally ended on the basepaths. Having three innings come to an end with tough baserunning mistakes is something that Willis chalks up to inexperience and feels won’t happen much in the future.
“It’s just players finding themselves in situations that they haven’t found themselves in yet,” Willis said. “Did it kill a rally today? Yeah. Did they learn from that and is it going to happen again in the future? I highly doubt it, because it was such a rally killer. I accept any and all fluke things that can happen and it’s all a learning experience and I just hope we can take the things that we struggled with and continue to build and progress from them.”
Summerville (8-0, 2-0 Mother Lode League) scored two times in the bottom of the fifth and then added three more runs in the sixth to end the game early.
Stoy got tagged with the loss, as the senior pitcher went 5.2 inning and allowed 13 runs on 12 hits with three walks, three strikeouts and hit three batters. Yet even with a rough outing, Willis has nothing but confidence in her hurler.
“Ally did a really great job,” Willis said. “It was a tough first inning and then after that, we had some dialogue and figured out what was working and what wasn’t working. I think she made some really good adjustments, settled in and went with her strength for what she had today. As a pitcher, you are going to show up to every game and you are going to have a different strength. It’s not always going to be the same thing. Something is going to show up one day and something is going to show up another day. Today it was one pitch that showed up and that’s what we rode the rest of the game and it worked.”
Bain finished the day going 1 for 1 with an RBI and was hit twice; Gilbert walked three times and scored a run; Davey went 1 for 3 and scored a run; and sophomore Megan Scott went 1 for 2 and stole a base.
Bret Harte (1-2, 0-1 Mother Lode League) will return to the diamond at 4 p.m. on Friday for its rematch with the Bears in Angels Camp.
“I think deep down, they are all fighters,” Willis said about her squad. “They all want to take their hacks and they all want to get their hits. They all want to contribute to the process of the game. If there’s one thing this team doesn’t lack is heart. They are not lacking in that realm and in the desire to put runs up and to do the right things. The desire, the will and the want is there.”