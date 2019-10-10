Osborn talks about returning to the sideline

On Sept. 16, Bret Harte High School’s head football coach Casey Kester resigned and Vallecito High School teacher and former Bret Harte coach Kelly Osborn was named as the interim head coach. Since taking over, Bret Harte has gone 1-2, but has added players to a roster that has dipped into the low teens.
On Monday, Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi spoke with Osborn before Bret Harte’s practice. They talked about Osborn taking over the program, why he wasn’t on the staff at the beginning of the year and what he thinks about Sonora, who the Bullfrogs will face Friday night.
Guy Dossi: It’s amazing how quickly things happened in a very short amount of time. You went from just being a football fan on a Sunday night, to being a head coach the next day. How long did it take for you to register that for the rest of the year, the Bullfrogs are under your command?
Kelly Osborn: It took about six hours. That’s about the time that I found out that I was going to be coaching, to the time that practice started.
GD: Were you freaking out during those six hours?
KO: The biggest apprehension that I had was that I changed careers and went back into the classroom, and I wanted to make sure that I did that job well. So, busting out of there at 3:05 to go to practice, you can’t always tie up those loose ends. I was really nervous about that, so I decided to stay away from the game (after coaching in 2018) for a year and get my feet underneath me. It was kind of shocking to go, “Yeah, I’m back in it and now I’m coaching.” The thing that was hard was that I hadn’t seen the team even play, so I had no idea what the roster even looked like. On the positive side, it gave me a fresh look at the team and gave me an assessment of the team that wasn’t already clouded from being with them all summer.
GD: You played and coached football, so how hard was it to not be around the team at the beginning of the year?
KO: It was horrible. It was unfulfilling. It has been a part of my life for so many years and it was something that was missing. But I knew that I couldn’t even step on for a day because if I stepped on for a day, I’d want to step on for another day. I made that decision back in January and I told coach Kester that I wouldn’t be back, but if he needed help on game night or something like that, I’d be around to help if he wanted my assistance. It was just one of those things; I was planning on staying away or else it would suck me back in.
GD: When you took over the team midway through the season, did you have to figure out quickly what kind of coach you are going to be? Did you think you had to be tough right off the bat, or ease into it and try to get to know the players?
KO: The kids knew me as an administrator and they knew me as a coach. It was just the freshmen who were the only group who really didn’t know me. So, it wasn’t a huge adjustment. But the role I took, and the role that I’m still kind of in, is facilitating. It’s administrating your team and I’m really relying on coach Craig Cook and coach Jeff Scott as our coordinators to be scouting our opposing teams and creating a game plan. I’m basically on the sidelines deciding if we punt on fourth down or go for it. Those types of decisions are falling on me as a head coach, but I’m really relying on my assistant coaches and they are amazing.
GD: This has not been an easy year for the Bret Harte football program. From having players transfer to other schools, to players quitting and getting hurt, to having the head coach resign and a new coach come in; that’s a lot to handle. What can you say about the kids who have stuck through all those issues and continue to come out day after day?
KO: They are awesome. The bottom line is that it’s more fun to win than it is to lose. To keep coming back and keep having a positive attitude just shows their love for the game. They really love this game.
GD: You have some talented senior players, but honestly, the majority of your talent is underclassmen. Teyler Pullin, Kenny Scott, Tyler Cabral, Kodiak Stephens and Alec Landry are just a few of the guys who have seen a lot of playing time and will be back next year. That must excite you when you start thinking about the future.
KO: When I started, the first night I coached we had 16 players available. Last Friday night we had 19 available and we are hoping that by next Friday, we’ll have 21 available and every one of them are juniors. We are not just getting seniors at the end of their careers for a couple of games. We are getting some juniors who are getting their feet wet for a little bit and that is going to add some experience next year for us.
GD: On Friday night you travel to Sonora to take on the Wildcats, who haven’t lost a league game since joining the Mother Lode League in 2014. Is trying to get past the mystique of Sonora half the battle?
KO: They are just like the other powerhouses of the league, like Calaveras and Argonaut, even though they are down a little bit this year, but it’s their tradition that carries things as well. They are able to rope kids in because of their tradition and gain an advantage because of their tradition and that’s something that culturally we need to change. We don’t want to buy into the mystique. We are just playing against 11 guys on the field Friday night.
GD: How important is a successful football program to not only the school, but also the community?
KO: It’s been a while since we’ve had a playoff team, so I can just relate to the fact that when I was a player, the community really rallied behind us. There are a lot of people that want to come out and see the football team, but there are a lot more people who want to come out and see a winning football team.