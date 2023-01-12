In a competitive county clash on the mat, Calaveras grapplers top Bret Harte 42-33

Bret Harte’s head wrestling coach Damien Stephens stood at one end of Bob Bach Gym and Calaveras head coach Andrew Garcia stood at the other. The dual between Calaveras and Bret Harte had come to an end and one team picked up the victory and the other was dealt a defeat.
But just by looking at the two coaches, it would have been very difficult to decipher which one had the winning team and which one had the losing team. Both Stephens and Garcia had smiles on their faces and both coaches were pleased with what they saw from not only the competitors in the matches, but the entire atmosphere in general.
And while it was Garcia's Red Hawks who handed Stephens’ Bullfrogs a 42-33 defeat on Wednesday night in Angels Camp, the Calaveras coach couldn't have asked for a better evening of drama and excitement on the mat.
“This was great and it’s even better coming to enemy territory and getting the win,” Garcia said. “I’ve been wanting a great Bret Harte dual for the past 10 years and it’s finally making its way back. It’s awesome. Wrestling is coming back in the county and it’s great to see.”
In the first of just two home Mother Lode League duals for Bret Harte, the evening was not only electric because of the county clash, but it was also senior night. The combination of rival schools competing and senior night was a perfect combination for a memorable evening.
“This is what makes wrestling great,” Stephens said as elementary school kids rolled around on the wrestling mat at the conclusion of the night. “This is what has held this program together for years and I hope it continues to do that and that we can build off this and get these young kids you see bouncing around on the mat wrestling for the Bullfrogs in the future.”
One of the Bret Harte seniors honored before the dual was Dakota Stephens. Stephens is a two-sport standout but because of an injury, he did not get to play in Bret Harte’s senior night on the football field. And even though his match, which was the final one of the night, did not alter the outcome, Stephens was happy that he got to contribute on senior night.
“It definitely felt a lot better than watching from the sidelines during football,” Dakota Stephens said. “There was really nothing I could do to help the football team; I was useless. But even though my match didn’t help with the outcome of us winning the dual or not, I still could fight back and compete, even though inevitably we were going to lose no matter how I scored to end the match.”
Damien Stephens got to take his coaching hat off for a few minutes during the senior night festivities and got to be just another one of the proud parents. And while he has had two sons now go through the Bret Harte wrestling program, this is his first senior night. Kodiak Stephens, who graduated in 2021 and is currently wrestling at Oregon State University, missed out on his senior season because of Covid-19 and thus, didn’t get to have a senior night.
“It was hard remembering that Kodiak didn’t get that (senior night) because he earned it and Dakota earned it,” Damien Stephens said. “It was nice to have the time in front of the home crowd. Kodiak got that a little as a sophomore when we had the league meet here, but senior night is something special. His whole class got cheated and that’s not fair. No one will ever make up for it and those kids don’t know what they missed out on and that’s tough. Tonight was fun for Dakota and it was great to be here, but it was hard to not think about Kodiak.”
Wednesday night was the first time that Bret Harte hosted Calaveras in Angels Camp since 2015 and the Bullfrogs wanted to put on a show for the hometown fans. From entering the gym in complete darkness with the exception of the spotlight over the middle of the mat to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop,” to individual walk-up songs for each wrestler, Bret Harte made the evening unique.
However, all the pomp and circumstance would mean nothing if it wasn’t backed up on the mat. And in the opening two matches of the night, Bret Harte sent a message to Calaveras. The evening began with the 160-pound match and Bret Harte’s Henry Hicks pinned Calaveras’ Chris Ortega in the second period. Bret Harte’s Airein Gish followed with a pin of Calaveras’ Shane Patrick in the second period to put the Bullfrogs up 12-0.
“They were ready to get after it,” Garcia said of Bret Harte. “I think my guys had big pie eyes because there were so many people in the crowd and there was a spotlight on the mat, and they weren't quite ready for that, and they weren’t quite ready to wrestle. Bret Harte was incredible; they came out and they were ready to wrestle right away.”
Calaveras got on the board with a pin in the 182-pound match, as 2022 state qualifier Scott Beadles pinned Bret Harte’s Riley Robertson in the second period. In the 195-pound match, Calaveras freshman Kodey Paulson picked up a third-period pin over Simon Akers to tie the match at 12-12. The Red Hawks took a 18-12 lead when Noah Johnson pinned Krit Aok Sae-Ueng in the first period in the 220-pound match.
The Bullfrogs tied the score at 18-18 with a forfeit victory in the heavyweight match, but Calaveras went back ahead with Bret Harte forfeiting the 113-pound match.
With Calaveras leading 24-18, Red Hawk Alex Hawkins took on Bret Harte’s Marcos Espejel in one of the most memorable and exciting matches of the night. Espejel had a 4-2 lead over Hawkins after the first period, but Hawkins picked up seven points in the second period and limited Espejel to two points on a reversal. In the final period, Hawkins had an 11-10 lead with time just about to expire. In a last-ditch effort, Espejel recorded a nearfall to pick up the 12-11 come from behind victory.
With time expired on the clock, there was discussion between the two coaches and the referee if time had run out before the final two points were awarded and it was decided that the call would stand. Garcia wanted his wrestlers to take what happened as a learning experience and to not stop competing until the match is completely finished.
“That’s a lesson that a lot of guys unfortunately don’t learn until they are in that position, and it comes down to a close match or you lose a tournament because of it,” Garcia said. “It’ll come with time. I have a very young team and learning the ins-and-outs of wrestling is a tough thing to do.”
As for Stephens, he was pleased to see the fight from Espejel and that he continued to battle until the very end.
“You have to wrestle all the way to the end and give yourself a shot,” Stephens said. “He was trying to give himself a shot the whole match and there were a lot of opportunities that he missed early in the match and later in the match and then the one that he chased was probably his 10th or 12th attempt. He showed consistency, the effort and pursuit of not only victory, but he had the pursuit of competing all the way to the end. That was great to see, especially out of a freshman.”
Although the 108-pound match did not end the way Garcia wanted, he didn’t have time to dwell on the previous match and he had to put all his focus on the 120-pound bout, which he understandably had a vested interest in. The match featured Bret Harte’s Edgar Tenorio and freshman Elias Garcia, the younger brother of Andrew.
When asked what it’s like to coach his younger brother, Andrew said with a grin, “It’s the scariest and worst thing in the world. I absolutely hate it. I’m constantly worried that he’s going to hate me and although I enjoy it and I love it, it gets so emotional, and I try my best to treat him just like anybody else.”
Garcia trailed Tenorio 5-4 heading into the third period, but a late reversal from the Calaveras freshman gave Garcia a 6-5 victory. With the Bullfrogs trailing 27-21, Bret Harte tied Calaveras on the scoreboard with a quick pin from Ryan Lee over Devin Ellis in the 126-pound match.
The Red Hawks took the lead for good when sophomore Cody Ferrante pinned Bret Harte’s Manny Bettencourt in the third period of the 132-pound match. And in a potential preview of the 138-pound league championship match, Calaveras senior Cody Batterton beat Bret Harte senior Alex Worth 6-2 to put the Hawks up 36-27.
“I knew that he was a good wrestler, and I knew it was going to be a good match,” Batterton said about taking on Worth. “I had my head straight all weekend since I knew I was wrestling him. All-in-all, I kept my head down and focused all week knowing that this was going to be a big match. I had some nerves going into it, but I had to overcome the nerves with the big crowd and the spotlight over the mat and just wrestle my match.”
When asked if he expected to see Worth again in the MLL finals, Batterton said, “Oh, 100%. I look forward to seeing him in the finals. I don’t think anyone else in the league can hang with me and Alex. It’s going to be an exciting finals match.”
Calaveras got its final points of the night when junior Kyle Hayes pinned Eze Robles in the first period. The night ended with Stephens taking on Calaveras’ Colin Dunn in the 152-pound match. With the Bret Harte student section clearly behind Stephens, the Bullfrog captain picked up a pin in the first period.
“This is definitely one of the most fun things that I’ve ever been involved with in the sport,” Stephens said following his victory in front of the hometown crowd. “But I wouldn’t say that competition-wise that it was any different. It doesn’t matter who you are competing against, it should be the same level of competitive spirit every single time. It doesn’t matter where you are or who it is, you compete to the same caliber every time, no matter what. But this did feel a little more special and I had all of my friends watching. But as far as competition goes, it wasn’t any different than any other meet or tournament.”
While the Bullfrogs were unable to top the perennial powerhouse of the Mother Lode League, Damien Stephens is seeing that the effort and dedication that his wrestlers are giving to the program is starting to pay off in rather noticeable ways.
“It speaks a lot to the effort of the kids and the daily effort they put in,” Bret Harte’s coach said. “It’s not just the effort on match night. It’s the effort they put together every day in the practice room. The kids who show up and do that are the kids who did well. The effort put in pays off. It takes a long time for that to happen sometimes, but like I’ve said before, it’s a marathon and not a sprint. These kids have been marching down the trail and are working hard to get there.”
Unlike most sports, wrestling only has one or two competitions on the home mat every year. And while Dakota Stephens only has one more home match left in his high school career, he was grateful that his friends and classmates got to see what he and his teammates are capable of doing.
“Coming here and getting to watch the spectacle that’s put on and watching a fight in a way is really inspiring for other kids to watch and I think it has the possibility to ignite a more competitive spirit in the community and with the students,” Dakota Stephens said. “I think it’s very important that they came and I’m really appreciative that they took the time and showed up.”
As for Calaveras, it’s business as usual. There’s a strong possibility that the Mother Lode League dual meet championship will be won by either Summerville or the Red Hawks. And while many may have circled the Jan. 25 matchup against the Bears in San Andreas on their calendars, Garcia isn’t allowing himself or his team to look past the next squad on the schedule.
“I’m very old fashioned and whoever is in front of us is who we worry about next,” Garcia said. “Anybody and everybody is looking to knock us off and we have to be ready. They’re all coming for us.”