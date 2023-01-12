 Skip to main content
Calaveras 42, Bret Harte 33
In a competitive county clash on the mat, Calaveras grapplers top Bret Harte 42-33

Bullfrogs and Red Hawks meet for the first time in Angels Camp since 2015

Bret Harte’s head wrestling coach Damien Stephens stood at one end of Bob Bach Gym and Calaveras head coach Andrew Garcia stood at the other. The dual between Calaveras and Bret Harte had come to an end and one team picked up the victory and the other was dealt a defeat.

But just by looking at the two coaches, it would have been very difficult to decipher which one had the winning team and which one had the losing team. Both Stephens and Garcia had smiles on their faces and both coaches were pleased with what they saw from not only the competitors in the matches, but the entire atmosphere in general.

