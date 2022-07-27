Sometimes it's a matter of choice, or no choice at all

It was one of those nights. You know the ones. Any of you who have ever played a team sport probably have had one just like it.
It was a Friday home football game under the bright lights of Buck Shaw Stadium, and we were on the receiving end of a humbling experience. And if by chance my teammates and I, or for that matter, anyone in attendance that evening, somehow forgot about the sorry state of our performance, one need only to have glanced at the imposing scoreboard in the south end zone to see the harsh reality spelled out in large, illuminated numbers. Thankfully, the final score escapes the memory, but I’m thinking 35-0. Ouch.
I wasn’t involved much in the playing of this game. My role had been reduced to snapping the ball for punts and extra points, with a handful of the former and none of the latter in this particular exhibition. It was in one of these punting situations that I found myself faced with a number of decisions, ones that I would have to sort through in a very short period of time.
I don’t remember what quarter it was, but it was another instance where our offense had sputtered, and facing fourth-and-long, a punt was the logical option. This meant that my services would be required to set the play in motion by snapping the ball about 15 yards back to our punter. Not the most glorious of positions, nor one that received any praise, but one that could quickly turn you into the goat of the game with one errant hike.
But as I trotted out to the center of the field to join my teammates on that dreary evening, my mind drifted into autopilot from the sameness of this routine: Huddle up, listen for the count, jog up to the line, cradle the ball, snap it, block, and then run. Simple, right? Most of the time, fairly routine. But not tonight. After 55 years, I can’t fully recall any punt that I was involved in during my high school career. Except this one.
In the huddle, I heard the snap count and then turned and proceeded toward the line. On the way, I noticed a wall of imposing gents in white uniforms who by their snarls and grunts were intent on disposing of me like one would do to a bag of trash into a landfill. As I leaned over and grabbed the football, I had a fairly good idea of what was about to happen. In anticipation of the snap count, I remained as still as a statue while the dirt and sweat-stained fellows about a foot from my nose continued to growl like a pack of jackals about to fight over the last scrap of an antelope carcass.
It was all so predictable. In a second, I’d snap the ball, the jackals would spring into action, and I would soon feel the forearm blows to the neck and head that were clearly intended to separate me from my senses. I would then do my best to stop them from using me as a doormat on their way to making our punter wish that he had chosen a different sport to play. On the second hut, I snapped the ball. Nothing would be routine after that.
Good fortune smiled on my efforts, and the ball sailed accurately into the waiting arms of our punter. And as soon as the ball left my hands, I tensed up for the inevitable impact that was certain to occur the moment after the ball was snapped. But to my pleasant surprise, the usual collision that would at times leave me feeling like a crash test dummy in a Yugo didn’t materialize.
The manic pack of jackals had decided that the most expeditious route to our punter was not through me but between me and the guards on either side of me. Though I found fault with their logic, I did applaud their strategy, as it saved me from yet another round of blows to the head, or perhaps an ignominious fall to my backside from the tsunami-like surge. And thankfully, our guards could block, and with little or no help from me were able to keep the menacing wave at bay, at least for the time it took the punter to do his thing.
While this assault was occurring, I remained in my crouch and gave a few half-hearted pushes to the parts of the aggressors that happened to drift near me. I heard the sound of the punt and immediately straightened up, peered downfield and began to run towards the area I believed the ball would land. Usually, after I began my run from the line of scrimmage, I would encounter one or more opposing players about 15 yards downfield, whose purpose was to harass any would-be tacklers like me, and to make certain that we would not be the one to bring down their return man.
More often than not, these blockers would be wearing jerseys with numbers in the 20s or 30s which meant that they were smaller in stature and didn’t pack the punch of some of their bigger teammates. More often than not, they would become little obstacles between me and the ball carrier, and though their style wasn’t to knock you into the next quarter, if they could stall you for a second or two, you were pretty much taken out of the play. But not tonight. They were nowhere to be found. As I trundled down the field, I realized that for the first time in my long snapping career, there was nothing between me and the ball carrier but about 25 yards of grass.
But this was no ordinary ball carrier. His reputation preceded him, and everyone was aware of his incredible skills as a running back, punt/kickoff returner and wide receiver. He was the talk of the league; one of those young men gifted with skills that the rest of us have to pay to watch. And there he was, just yards downfield from me, having just caught the ball and beginning his sprint in my direction.
Though there were 20 other players on the field, it seemed like all of them were near the sidelines, leaving the center of the field wide open. Wide open, except for me and the Superstar with the ball in his hands. As we drew closer to each other, my brain shifted into overdrive as if it was powered by Intel, and I instantly came up with a plan to bring this runner to the ground.
I decided that I would not be fooled by any of his deceptive practices, but rather, I would wait for him to make his first move and then put my plan into action. And the plan was simple but surely foolproof. I would not fall for his first move; instead, I’d ignore it and head in the other direction. If he feigned right, I’d go left and throw my body across his knees and cut him down like a scythe in a wheat field. And if he went left, I’d respond by diving to the right. And if he was foolish enough to take me head-on, I’d grab his jersey, pull him forward, and drop him to the ground using his momentum. It all came down to me making the right decision.
I’d like to report that all went as planned and that the decision I made on that Friday evening all those years ago led to a favorable outcome. But even a half century of time passing can’t alter the facts. Looking back, I can now see that in that situation, there were no decisions for me to make, none that would have made any difference. In this instance, all the decisions were the sole property of the Superstar.
It all happened so quickly that I can’t even tell you what actually occurred, other than to say that the Superstar was right in front of me, and then he wasn’t. I found myself on the turf grasping nothing but air, the Superstar long gone. Stumbling to my feet, I turned around just in time to see him leave a few of my teammates flailing about, hugging the air, and eventually standing in the end zone having made the 70-yard return for a touchdown unscathed.
You might ask, what became of the Superstar? Well, after his high school days were over, he went to USC, where he was an All-American and a member of the 1972 National Championship team. In 1974, he was a first-round draft choice as a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and went on to lead the league in punt returns, be named the MVP of the winning Super Bowl team, be named a member of the ’70s All-Decade team, and be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.
In other words, Lynn Swan was one of the best and most talented individuals to ever play the game of football, and I was just one of countless others that he would run past or through on his way to becoming a gridiron legend.