Columbia drains 16 3-point baskets in an 89-62 win over Coalinga

What’s the expression? Oh, that’s right, when it rains it pours.
Well, when the Columbia College basketball team hosted Coalinga, the Jumpers didn’t just rain down shots from 3-point land, they made sure it poured.
After losing the last game of the preseason to Contra Costa 59-58 in overtime and then dropping the first game of Central Valley Conference play to Sequoias 79-65, the Jumpers needed to find a way to get back into the win column.
Columbia used its hot shooting from behind the arc to help pick up its first conference victory of the season. Behind 16 3-point baskets (three shy of a new school record), the Jumpers beat Coalinga 89-62 on Saturday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
“Any time you hit 10 or more (3-point baskets) you are probably in a good spot,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “You hit 16 and you are rolling. It’s good for the guys to see the ball go through the hoop. Shooting is going to come and go. There are games where you hit only four or five threes. We only hit 14 in our last three games, and we just made 16 in one. It’s important for these guys to get the pressure off their shoulders that they have to perform, and they have to have the ball go in. I think they played a little more relaxed today and that led to more success.”
Columbia’s success from behind the arc was even more remarkable given that it was done without its leading 3-point shooter on the floor. The Jumpers were dealt a major blow over the Christmas break when leading 3-point shooter and sophomore Caleb Chiang broke his jaw which required season-ending surgery.
In the first home game since Chiang's injury, freshman Kobe Nunes stepped up and led the squad from downtown with five of Columbia’s 16 3-point baskets.
“He’s a great leader and a great shooter, so it’s going to be tough to replace him,” Nunes said about Chiang. Once he comes back, he’s going to keep us motivated. It is tough losing him, but we still have some great shooters, and we’ll have to pick up the slack a little bit.”
After a slow first five minutes to begin the game, Columbia found itself trailing Coalinga 8-4 and that’s when the tide began to turn. Nunes scored his first of what turned out to be 24 points and the Jumpers went on a 14-0 run, which included two 3-point baskets from freshman Parker Tuttle and one from Nunes to put Columbia up 18-8 with 12:27 to play in the opening half.
Columbia continued to drain shots from 3-point land and ended the opening 20 minutes with 27 of its 45 points coming from downtown.
“We got up this morning and put up 200 shots because we’ve been struggling from behind the arc,” Nunes said. “Coach made sure that wasn’t going to happen tonight and that we were going to shoot well.”
With a 45-32 lead at the midway point, Hoyt let his players know at halftime that Coalinga would continue to battle and if the Jumpers let up, the lead would not last. Coalinga cut the Columbia lead to 10 just five minutes into the second half, but Nunes gave the Jumpers some more breathing room with his fourth trey of the night.
Nunes scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half, which included making two 3-point baskets and going 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
“Guys were really motivated to get Kobe 30 points today and that is the sign of a team that is really together,” Hoyt said. “There could be moments where guys see that and they want to go and get theirs, but they saw who the hot hand was.”
While Nunes led the Jumpers with 24 points, sophomore Marques Sales put together another strong performance in the paint with 17 points and went 3 for 4 from the free throw line. The Jumpers finished the night with 10 of 11 players scoring at least two points.
“This was a great team win and a great conference win,” Nunes said. “This will really help with our momentum and I’m really happy with the guys. We worked really hard and didn’t give up, even though we had two tough losses we were able to bounce back. We are going to continue to grind and get better every day.”
Hoyt added, “I love where we are at right now. I felt that way right before Christmas and I thought that was the best place we could be in. Obviously, we have the subtraction of Caleb (Chiang) now, but even with that, I think the timing of it as far as getting the group to be playing at their peak at the end of the year is perfect.”
Nunes finished with 24 points; sophomore Keshawn Hall scored two; sophomore Aurrion Harris scored 10; freshman Kai Jordan scored two; freshman Elijah Yee scored five; freshman Ahmad Jeffries scored six; sophomore Daniel Rico finished the night with 11 points; Sales scored 17; freshman Jake Cassaretto scored three; and Tuttle had nine points in the victory.
Columbia is now 13-3 and 1-1 in CVC play. Hoyt has been coaching long enough to know that every conference win is important and difficult to capture. And while there are still areas where he wants to see improvement from his team, Hoyt will not complain about walking off the court in the win column.
“You have one month of conference games and 11 months of working out,” Hoyt said. “You’re crazy if you don’t enjoy it. There are coaches who get upset if things aren’t perfect. Come on; did you score one more point than the other team or not? If you did, OK, today is a good day. But no matter if you won or lost, you still need to wake up the next day and work on stuff.”