Jumpers survive a tough battle with Sequoias and improve to 16-0

With 13:33 to play and leading 54-43, College of Sequoias head coach Dallas Jensen called a timeout. Leading by 11, Jensen wanted to talk things over with his squad, who was looking to hand the No. 2 team in the state its first loss of the season.
That timeout turned out to be the turning point of the game.
Down by double digits for the second time in the game, the undefeated Columbia Claim Jumpers used that break in the action to regroup, refocus and reenergize themselves. Coming out of the timeout, the Jumpers went on an 11-0 run and found themselves right back in the thick of things.
And in the final 10 minutes of the game, Columbia never trailed by more than four points. Behind a 25-point performance by sophomore Deshawn Bartley and 24 points from Tahj-Malik Campbell, the Jumpers were able to knock off the Giants 83-80 Wednesday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora. Columbia is now 16-0 and still remains the only undefeated team in California.
“I think we have a mature group that has a ton of grit and that’s the foundation of Columbia basketball,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “What you saw tonight was the epitome of grit and we’ve shown it before. There’s just no quit in these guys. You are going to have to play really well for 40 minutes to beat us and Sequoias did play really well, we just nudged them out at the end.”
Columbia (16-2, 2-0 Central Valley Conference) entered the game as the No. 2 ranked team in California, while Sequoias (13-4, 2-1 CVC) was No. 7 and the evening lived up to the hype.
The Giants proved early that they were not intimidated by the Jumpers, as the road squad built a strong 15-7 lead with 12:55 to play in the opening half. Trailing by eight, Columbia went on its first long run of the night and outscored Sequoias 10-0. Campbell, freshman Skyler Newman and Bartley contributed points during the run.
But just as quickly as Columbia took the lead, the Giants took it right back. Sequoias responded by going on a 17-3 run and led 32-20 with 4:23 left before halftime. Columbia battled back and with two points from sophomore Noel Alexander and five from sophomore Isaiah Jones, the Jumpers cut the deficit to five. In the final 82 seconds of the half, Bartley scored seven points and Columbia trailed 40-34 at the midway point.
“I was feeling great, and the team was feeling great,” Bartley said about being down by six. “We’ve all got each other's backs. Nobody was being negative. We knew that the second half was going to come, and we were going to do it. We just have so much grit.”
Bartley began the second half by draining a 3-point basket and the Jumpers were only down by three. But as much as the Bartley trey excited the hometown crowd, momentum stayed with Sequoias. After the opening 3-point basket, the Giants went on to outscore the Jumpers 14-6 to go ahead 54-43.
And that’s when Jensen called timeout.
Trailing by 11, Columbia got a basket from Marcus McCutchen, back-to-back buckets from downtown by Jones and McCutchen, one free throw from Campbell and points in the paint from freshman Aurrion Harris, which tied the game at 54-54.
While the Jumpers were thrilled to be tied on the scoreboard, a major contributor was forced to watch much of the half on the bench. Campbell had four fouls with 10:48 to play and although he was in foul trouble the majority of the night, he didn’t let that alter his play on the court.
“It didn’t change how I played, but I feel that the other guys stepped up,” Campbell said.
Columbia and Sequoias stayed close on the scoreboard and with 4:30 to play, the Jumpers were down by one. Columbia had a golden opportunity to take the lead after a Sequoias technical foul, but Bartley missed both of his shots.
After missing both free throws, Bartley got some redemption by draining a 3-point basket with pressure in his face to give Columbia a 68-66 lead.
“I owed that to the team,” Bartley said of his clutch 3-point basket. “I didn’t get discouraged missing those two free throws, but that could have given us the lead. I owed it to the team.”
When asked about Bartley’s performance, Hoyt responded, “He’s amazing and he’s a leader. He challenged the guys during timeouts, and he got after me about getting after the guys. That dude is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever coached and that’s saying something because I value that, and we recruit that. He put everyone on his back tonight. He’s a man.”
Columbia was able to extend its lead to 76-69 with two minutes to play, but the Giants stayed in the game with clutch 3-point baskets. In the final 120 seconds, Sequoias made three shots from behind the arc. After a dunk from Campbell with 15 seconds to play, the Giants made their final shot from downtown to cut Columbia’s lead to 82-80. Bartley made a free throw to push the lead to three and the Giants were unable to score in the final eight seconds.
Bartley finished the night with a game-high 25 points; Campbell was close behind with 24; Jones scored 16; McCutchen scored seven; Harris added four points; Caleb Chiang scored three points; and Newman and Alexander each finished the night with two points.
“There’s definitely something special,” Campbell said about the feeling surrounding the Columbia squad. “We try to go 1-0 every time and we’ve now done that 16 times. So, we’ve got a couple more to go.”