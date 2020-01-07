Bullfrogs end preseason with three straight wins

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is getting hot at the right time. The Bullfrogs finished their preseason schedule by winning three in a row, which includes victories over Foothill, Mariposa and Golden Sierra.
“It feels really good,” Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson said. “All the girls are coming together and we are sharing the ball really well and playing good defense. We are growing as a basketball team and it’s fun to watch.”
After defeating Foothill 50-17 on Dec. 21, the Bullfrogs returned to the hardwood on Jan. 4 and knocked off Mariposa 51-31 on the road. Bret Harte led 10-9 after the opening eight minutes, but exploded in the second quarter by outscoring the Grizzlies 17-3. The Bullfrogs scored 16 points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth for the 20-point victory.
Freshman Aariah Fox led the Bullfrogs with 12 points; Shayna Wakefield scored 10; Haylee Maddeaux scored seven points; Jaycee Davey added six points; Mikenna Grotto and Cierra Gilbert each scored five points; Kyla Kirk scored four points; and Jaden Arias finished with two points.
On Tuesday night, Bret Harte wrapped up its preseason with a 39-36 home victory over Golden Sierra in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs led 16-14 at halftime and then outscored Golden Sierra 15-8 in the third quarter and was able to hold on in the fourth for the three-point win.
Fox led Bret Harte with 12 points, all of which came in the second half; Grotto scored eight points; Kirk added seven points; Arias scored six; while Maddeaux and Davey each scored three points.
Bret Harte (6-9) has won four of its last five games and is primed for league play. The Bullfrogs begin Mother Lode League play at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14 against Amador in Sutter Creek. Three days later, Bret Harte takes on the Wildcats at 6 p.m. in Sonora.
“I think we are going to surprise them a little bit,” Hodson said about starting league play. “We’ve been in the bottom of the league in the past and we are trying to make that push this year and jump into the top part of the league and that’s what we are hoping to do.”
Junior varsity - Bret Harte’s JV team knocked off Mariposa 63-19 Jan. 4 in Mariposa. Ally Stoy led the way with 10 points; Ashlin Arias, Breya Nobles and Destiny Grant each scored eight points; Jadyn DeCosta scored seven; CJ BesBouillons and Brayley Blodgett had six points; Kadyn Rolleri scored four points; Mackenzie Carroll had three points; and Morgan Greene finished with two points.
On Tuesday night, Bret Harte beat Golden Sierra 54-33. Stoy scored a team-high 13 points; Blodgett scored eight; DeCosta and DesBouillons had seven points; Arias, Rolleri, Carroll and Grant all scored four points; and Nobles scored three points.
Bret Harte is 9-3.