Late comeback not enough for Calaveras against Sonora

SONORA—“Did you fight for 48 minutes?”
That was the question that Calaveras head coach Doug Clark asked his players following a 27-21 defeat to the Sonora Wildcats Friday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora. His players looked back at him, some with tears in their eyes, and awaited Clark’s rhetorical question.
“You’re damn right you did,” Clark said.
Following Clark’s talk with his team, the seniors said, “Goodbye,” to their teammates, thanked their coaches and relished their final few moments wearing a Calaveras football uniform. Perhaps none was more emotional than senior center/linebacker Donivan Giangregorio.
“That’s it. There’s no more football,” Giangregorio said. “Playing football at Calaveras has meant the world to me. It taught me teamwork, it taught me about friendship and it taught me about hard work.”
For the seventh consecutive contest against the Wildcats, Calaveras ended up on the losing end. Calaveras battled back from a 27-7 fourth quarter deficit and were just an onside kick away from an opportunity to try for the game-winning drive.
“Sonora is a tough program and it always has been,” Clark said. “We battled. It was a great game.”
Statistically, everything went in favor of Sonora. From rushing and passing yards, to time of possession and plays run, Sonora dominated Calaveras in those categories. And yet, with the final minutes of the season ticking away, Calaveras pulled some magic out of the hat to make the last game of the year a memorable one.
“The whole second half I kept saying, ‘Let’s go out with a bang. Let’s do something,’ and we did,” Giangregorio said.
Sonora scored first on a 31-yard field goal in the opening quarter and then extended its lead with a 35-yard touchdown pass with 8:27 to play in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, senior Phoenix Nguyen returned the kick 87 yards for Calaveras’ first score of the night.
The problem with a kick return for a touchdown is it gave the ball right back to the Wildcats. Sonora chewed up over five minutes and finished its 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:51 to play in the opening half. Calaveras only had the ball twice in the first 24 minutes.
“It was tough playing against Sonora’s defense,” Calaveras senior Jake Black said. “We didn’t get our offense on a roll. Last week, we were able to put Donivan (Giangregorio) in and get some offensive momentum. But this week, we never had any momentum.”
Following a Calaveras three-and-out to begin the third quarter, Sonora put together another drive that took more than five minutes and capped the 75-yard journey with another rushing touchdown. With 4:48 left in the third quarter, Sonora led 24-7.
With each play becoming magnified, the officiating did not help Calaveras’ comeback dreams. For much of the game, Clark and the Calaveras coaching staff were pleading for flags to be thrown. Clark even had to burn a timeout in the fourth quarter to request a measurement on fourth down and his request was denied.
“You are not going to blame a game on officiating and I’m not going to take anything away from Sonora. I won’t do that,” Clark said. “That’s a good team who is very well-coached. But yes, it was very frustrating and (the officiating) seemed very questionable at best.”
The Wildcats added three more points with a field goal early in the fourth quarter to push their lead to 27-7. Down by 20, Calaveras was forced to go to the air. Junior quarterback Travis Byrd connected with Black for a 53-yard touchdown with 9:19 left in the game. It’s the second time in two weeks that the two have had a deep pass result in a score.
Calaveras’ defense then forced Sonora to turn the ball over on downs. Unfortunately for Calaveras, the drive didn’t end until the Wildcats chewed up over six minutes off the clock. Down by 13, Calaveras only had 3:12 to mount a comeback.
Calaveras couldn't find the end zone and gave the ball back to Sonora. With two minutes left to play and Calaveras without any timeouts, all the Wildcats had to do was run a few plays and the game would end. But a Sonora fumble that was recovered by Calaveras gave the visiting team a little more hope that an upset was possible.
For the second time in the quarter, Byrd threw a touchdown pass, this time for 47 yards. Byrd found sophomore Braeden Orlandi, who scampered down the Sonora sideline and powered his way into the end zone for the score.
“We only had 1:30 left, so there was nothing else that I could have done other than try to score,” Orlandi said. “This game was for the seniors and I was going to do whatever it took to get into the end zone. I saw No. 22 coming and the pylon was in front of me and I knew I had to smack him and go for it.”
Following the Orlandi touchdown reception, Calaveras was only down by six with 1:06 to play. Calaveras’ hopes of winning the game were officially dashed when Sonora recovered an onside kick.
Byrd finished the night with a career-high 142 yards passing, with two touchdowns and one interception. Orlandi had 69 yards receiving and Black had 66. Calaveras was unable to get its rushing attack working, as it netted just 29 yards on 12 carries.
Now, after just four games, the 2021 spring season is officially over. Calaveras will begin summer practice in June and kickoff the 2021 fall season in August. But for the senior players, getting the opportunity to put on the Calaveras uniform, even for just four games, made their final high school year a little better.
“This year was definitely worth it,” Black said. “We got the closure that last year’s seniors couldn’t get. These four games were definitely worth it. It was tough, it was hard, but I get to walk off this field.”