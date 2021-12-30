Calaveras captures the Livingston Holiday Classic championship; Clifton is MVP

LIVINGSTON – Not only did the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team end 2021 with a win, but they also capped the three-day 2021 Livingston Holiday Classic as tournament champions.
Calaveras defended its title as tournament champions (Calaveras won the tournament in 2019 and the tournament was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19) by knocking off Livingston on the Wolves home court 55-47 Thursday afternoon at Naldi Court in Livingston. And just like in 2019, Calaveras’ Jay Clifton was named the MVP of the tournament.
Calaveras has one more game before Mother Lode League play begins Jan. 7 in Tuolumne against the Summerville Bears. Jay Clifton feels that winning a tournament this late in the preseason will give the squad momentum heading into league play.
“We are a team full of competitors and all we want to do is win,” the junior guard said. “We are slowly building up to where we want to be. So, to win a tournament right before league is exactly what you’d want.”
The Wolves used their home court to their advantage early in the game. After Calaveras junior Merrick Strange tied the game at 2-2, Livingston scored five unanswered to go ahead 7-2. Strange scored again in the paint and Livingston responded with a field goal to go back ahead by five.
Trailing 12-6 with 3:30 to play in the opening quarter, Calaveras’ Braeden Orlandi and Clifton scored back-to-back baskets to cut the deficit to two. Orlandi converted an and-1 play, but the Wolves continued to make shots and at the end of the first period, led Calaveras 17-13.
“We came out a little soft and we didn’t execute right away and that’s just not coming out mentally prepared,” Jay Clifton said.
Calaveras also had quite a few uncharacteristic turnovers in the first quarter that eventually carried over into the second quarter. For head coach Kraig Clifton, seeing mental mistakes from his players left him searching for answers.
“It was just sloppy play,” Clifton said. “I kept saying to our coaches, ‘What are we doing? That’s not what we normally do.’ We were just out of sorts in the first quarter.”
Livingston extended its lead to 19-13 early in the second quarter and that’s when Orlandi responded with three points and junior Thomas Davison made two free throws to bring Calaveras within one.
Livingston went on a 6-0 run to push its lead to 25-18 with two minutes to play in the half. Calaveras ended the second quarter by outscoring the Wolves 8-0 with six points from Clifton and two from junior Elijah Malamed. The run gave Calaveras a 26-25 halftime lead.
“We knew that we should have been up more than we were,” Jay Clifton said. “We were making a lot of mistakes and weren’t hitting our shots. But for how we started the game, being up by one at half wasn’t that bad.”
After ending the second quarter on an 8-0 run, Calaveras went on an 8-0 run to begin the third. Junior Logan Parmley converted an and-1 play and then Clifton drained a 3-point basket and followed that with points in the paint to give Calaveras a 34-25 lead.
“One of our weaknesses this year has been coming out in the third quarter soft and we came out really strong today and that kind of won us the game,” Jay Clifton said.
Calaveras outscored Livingston 14-6 in the third quarter and while Clifton was pleased with the performance from his offense, it was the defensive play that set the tone.
“Basketball is a game of streaks and it starts on the defensive end to get those streaks going,” the veteran coach said. “We hit a couple of shots, make a couple of stops and then all of a sudden that close game turns into being up by eight and it feels like you are up by 20.”
Livingston began the final quarter trailing 40-31, but cut the Calaveras lead to six with free throws. But as soon as the Wolves started to believe they were close to mounting a comeback, Clifton struck with back-to-back baskets from downtown to put the game away. Clifton scored eight points in the fourth quarter, while Malamed made one 3-point basket and Strange and Orlandi each knocked down a field goal.
Clifton scored a game-high 25 points and made four shots from behind the arc; Orlandi scored 12 points; Strange scored six points; Parmley and Malamed each scored five; and Davison finished with two points. Malamed earned all-tournament honors.
Calaveras will finish the preseason Jan. 4 against Liberty Ranch and then will begin MLL play three days later against Summerville.
“I like where we are at, but I feel like we are a little behind and I’m not sure why,” Clifton said about entering league play. “That worries me, but at the same time, we have a decent record going in and we haven’t even come close to hitting our potential, so that’s exciting.”