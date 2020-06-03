Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Mikenna Grotto

Mikenna Grotto played two sports during her junior year. In the fall she earned first-team honors on the volleyball court and then was a solid player on the basketball team, and earned all-academic honors during each season.
In her first year of varsity play, the junior led Bret Harte with 148 kills and had 29 blocks. Grotto had a season-high 14 kills in a 3-2 win over Summerville, and managed 11 kills to help Bret Harte become the first Mother Lode League team to beat the Sonora Wildcats on the road since 2014.
“A lot of what we did depended on where she was on the court,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “In some of the bigger games, we made sure she was up there to create the energy for us early on. There’s no doubt that when she pounded the ball, that gave us the energy that we needed all season.”
On the basketball court, Grotto could dribble, rebound and score. She put up 10 points in a home win over Escalon and also had 10 points in a league victory over Summerville.