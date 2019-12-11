Athlete of the Week: Kara Schultz

Kara Schultz is no stranger to scoring goals on the soccer field, but in an 11-0 blowout of the Denair Coyotes, Schultz had perhaps the game of her life. Schultz scored five consecutive goals, which is the most that she’s ever scored in one game.
“I think I had a really good game,” said Schultz, who also had one assist in the road victory. “I did my best, but I couldn’t have done it by myself.”
The 11-0 win was Bret Harte’s first victory of the season. The Bullfrogs lost to some tough opponents, so Schultz felt the win was a nice reminder of what her squad has the ability to do.
“It kind of proved to all of us what we are capable of and how well we can work together if we really want to win,” Schultz said.