Mackenzie Carroll returns and shoots low-score for Bullfrogs in loss to Ripon

The Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team knew they would have their work cut out for them against the top team in the Foothill Valley League North. The Ripon Indians had yet to lose a match and that streak continued as the Bullfrogs lost to the Indians 171-234 Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
“They are really a great team,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said about Ripon. “If one girl doesn’t do as well, another girl steps up and scores well.”
Although Bret Harte was unable to hand Ripon its first loss of the season, the 234 score was the second-best score for 36 holes the Bullfrogs have had all season.
“It is so wonderful to see the girls learning, improving, laughing and enjoying the game,” Winsby said. “It is only going to get better. They should be proud of what they have accomplished, especially against a tough team like Ripon.”
Another cause for celebration was the return of junior Mackenzie Carroll. In May, Carroll hurt her knee while playing basketball and has been in the process of working her way back to the golf course. Tuesday was Carroll’s first match back and Winsby was glad to see her back out on the links.
“It was great to have Mack back and able to play after her knee injury,” Winsby said. “She has been working hard to get back and we are all glad she is able to play.”
In her first match back, Carroll led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 52; freshman Maggie Kristoff shot a 57; sophomore Ella Bach carded a 62; while Makenna Robertson, Caroline Krpan and Sophia Ruff each ended the day by shooting a 63.
Bret Harte (3-7), will host Summerville at 3 p.m., Wednesday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.