Downtown shooting pushes Calaveras over Bret Harte

Games are often won or lost by 3-point baskets. The way the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team shot from behind the arc Friday night against Bret Harte, there was no way they were going to lose.
Calaveras drained 11 3-point baskets in route to a 64-39 victory over the Bullfrogs in Angels Camp. Leading the charge was junior LoLo Wyllie, who made four shots from downtown, followed by senior Gabriella Malamed with three, two from Frankie Pekarek and one from Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl.
Every time Calaveras needed a big shot to quiet the loud Bret Harte crowd, the shot was made. And nothing puts a hush to a hostile crowd faster than hot 3-point shooting.
“The way we shot today was kind of on par for the way we’ve shot most of the season,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “We’ve had a few games where we’ve been off, but for the most part, we shot at the percentage that we’ve been shooting. We encourage the girls to shoot and work a lot in practice, so when they get the opportunity to take them, they take them with confidence. The girls did a good job of shooting good shots when they had them.”
Although Calaveras ended up winning by 25 points, it was the early 3-point shooting that kept them in the game. The Bullfrogs started the night with baskets from freshman Aariah Fox and junior Jaden Arias to take a 4-0 lead. Nordahl gave Calaveras its first points of the night and Gabriella Malamed followed with her first bucket from downtown. Bret Harte responded with its first of two 3-point baskets, this one from sophomore Jaycee Davey to give the Bullfrogs a 7-5 lead with 3:55 to play in the opening period.
“We started out with great energy and that just brings everyone on the team up and once we get on a roll and start hitting our shots, it feels great,” Davey said.
Davey led Bret Harte with 10 points and six of those came in the first period.
“I put Jaycee back in the starting lineup tonight and she responded,” Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson said. “She played amazing and is a leader out there. She played really tough for us.”
The hot start from Bret Harte didn’t come as a shock to Gabriella Malamed, who said, “I’m not surprised at all. It’s always enjoyable to play Bret Harte because they always come out and play hard and hustle. No matter what, they are always ready to come out and play and that's the most enjoyable part about the rivalry.”
Trailing by two, Gabriella Malamed attempted another shot from 3-point land and was fouled. She made all three of her free throws to put Calaveras ahead. With 1:52 left in the first, Davey completed an and-1 play to tie the game at 10-10, but Malamed responded by draining another shot from downtown to put Calaveras up for good. In the opening eight minutes, Gabriella Malamed scored nine of Calaveras’ 14 points.
“You have to shoot your shot,” Gabriella Malamed said. “If my shots are falling, good for me. But it’s not always just me, it just happened to be me tonight in that first quarter.”
Leading the Bullfrogs 14-10 to begin the second period, Wyllie hit her first three of the night and added a field goal to put Calaveras up by nine. Bret Harte tried to stay close and got help with points from Cierra Gilbert, Arias, Davey and Fox, but Calaveras continued to stay hot from behind the arc and went into the locker room with a 35-19 halftime lead.
“We came out sluggish and our energy was a little slow and the girls seemed a little tired,” Malamed said. “I thought they did a good job of picking themselves up. Gabriella did a good job of hitting some big shots early to get us going and once the second quarter hit, everyone else got going and we kind of rolled from there.”
After Gabriella Malamed hit a 3-point basket to begin the third quarter, Bret Harte got back-to-back baskets from the freshman duo of Kyla Kirk and Fox. But just when Bret Harte started to feel good about itself, Calaveras got another shot from downtown, this time from freshman Bailie Clark.
Down 41-23 with 4:50 to play in the third, Bret Harte got points from Davey, Fox and junior Mikenna Grotto to cut the deficit to 12. But, as was the case all night, Calaveras got another 3-point basket, this time from Wyllie and sophomore Madison Clark followed with a field goal and ended the third quarter up 51-30.
Calaveras put the game away for good early in the fourth quarter with points from Bailie Clark, Vanessa Baysinger and the fourth 3-point basket of the night by Wyllie.
Wyllie finished with a game-high 19 points and had two rebounds and two steals; Gabriella Malamed scored 12 points, had four assists and one steal; Bailie Clark had 10 points and five rebounds; Baysinger scored seven points, had four boards, one block and one steal; Pekarek had six points; Madison Clark had five points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals; Nordahl had three points, four rebounds and two steals; Abby Porath had two points; Skyler Cooper had four assists; and senior Muriel Strange had five rebounds.
Davey led Bret Harte with 10 points; Fox and Arias each scored eight points; Haylee Maddeaux scored five points; while Gilbert, Shayna Wakefield, Grotto and Kirk all finished the night with two points.
“My girls played very, very hard,” Hodson said. “This is a game that we can be in and compete with them. I need to do a little better job on rotation and we need to work on shutting Wyllie down. But my girls worked really hard tonight.”
Davey added, “We can play better. We can compete with these teams, so we need to go show it.”
Bret Harte (8-11, 2-2 MLL) will next take on Argonaut, who is tied for first place in the Mother Lode League with Calaveras and Sonora. That game will be at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday in Jackson. Calaveras has a big week ahead as it takes on Summerville at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday in Tuolumne and then will try and avenge its only league loss as it takes on the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m., Thursday in Sonora.
Although Thursday’s game has major league title implications on the line, Calaveras isn’t looking too far ahead.
“We have to take things one step at a time,” Gabriella Malamed said. “We have to, because in previous years when we have overlooked the ‘smaller games’ to get ready for the big games. But those smaller games get us ready for the big games and that’s why we can’t overlook them.”