Bullfrogs take care of business and leave Stockton with a 73-66 victory
Bret Harte beat McNair 73-66 on Tuesday night in Stockton. Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill scored a team-high 19 points. 

STOCKTON – It hasn’t even been two weeks since the Bret Harte High School volleyball team was deep in the CIF NorCal Division IV playoffs. Once the Bullfrogs were eliminated, five players had to make the quick transition from volleyball to basketball.

Bret Harte’s Makenna Tutthill, Chase Silva, Aariah Fox, Sophie Bouma and Ashlin Arias had only had two or three practices before playing in the first game of the season and then had just one practice before traveling to Stockton to take on the McNair Eagles.

Bret Harte's Ashlin Arias had eight points against McNair. 
CJ DesBouillons scored 17 points and made four 3-point baskets. 
Bret Harte junior Chase Silva shoots in the paint. 
Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane shoots following a technical foul. 
Bret Hate senior Aariah Fox scored eight points off the bench. 
Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll is back after missing her junior season because of a knee injury. 
