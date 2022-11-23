Bullfrogs take care of business and leave Stockton with a 73-66 victory

STOCKTON – It hasn’t even been two weeks since the Bret Harte High School volleyball team was deep in the CIF NorCal Division IV playoffs. Once the Bullfrogs were eliminated, five players had to make the quick transition from volleyball to basketball.
Bret Harte’s Makenna Tutthill, Chase Silva, Aariah Fox, Sophie Bouma and Ashlin Arias had only had two or three practices before playing in the first game of the season and then had just one practice before traveling to Stockton to take on the McNair Eagles.
While those five players are still trying to shake off the rust, they were able to help fellow teammates CJ DesBouillons, Maddie Kane, Mackenzie Carroll and Teegan Serpa pick up their first victory of the season. In a back-and-forth physical battle with McNair, Bret Harte was able to leave Stockton with a 73-66 victory on Tuesday night.
Although she doesn't feel as if she’s in basketball shape yet, Tutthill had an outstanding performance. The tall junior ended the game with a double-double, which consisted of 19 points and 10 rebounds and also had three assists.
“I definitely was in volleyball shape which is different from basketball shape,” Tutthill said. “But we are being coached really well and we are going hard in practice to get into basketball shape.”
Tutthill may have ended the night as Bret Harte’s leading scorer, but it was DesBouillons who started things off with a bang. The senior scored Bret Harte’s first nine points, which included draining two shots from behind the arc. DesBouillons scored 12 of her 17 points in the opening eight minutes.
“It’s all about the mindset,” DesBouillons said. “I had a really bad last game and that's not how I wanted my season to begin. I threw that away and now I’m back.”
Bouma was the first Bullfrog not named DesBouillons to score and her basket following a rebound gave Bret Harte an 11-9 lead with 2:47 to play in the opening quarter. Bret Harte went on to outscore McNair 9-3 and led 20-13 going into the second quarter.
Bret Harte’s seven-point lead didn’t last, as the Eagles started the quarter on a 10-0 run. Fox came off the bench and scored in the paint to end the run and Kane, a freshman, followed with a field goal to put Bret Harte ahead 24-23. The Bullfrogs didn’t trail the rest of the quarter and ended the half with a 34-31 lead.
“I like close games because it makes you work and it makes you play better,” Tutthill said.
An early basket from Arias in the third quarter pushed Bret Harte’s lead to 36-31, but McNair countered with an 8-0 run to go ahead by three. The Eagles continued to stay ahead of the Bullfrogs on the scoreboard and with 3:06 to play in the third quarter, had a 47-42 advantage. Bret Harte ended the quarter on a 12-0 run, which was highlighted by two 3-point baskets from Kane. Bret Harte led 54-47 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Bret Harte carried its momentum over into the fourth quarter and following baskets from Silva, Kane and Tutthill, the Bullfrogs led by 10 with 4:46 to play. McNair battled back and Bret Harte’s big lead was cut to one with 2:04 left in the game.
“We looked at each other for help,” DesBouillons said. “We know that we are a family and knowing that you have your buddies’ backs lets you know that you can go out there with confidence and that’s what happened.”
With Bret Harte leading 65-63, DesBouillons drained her fourth shot from downtown and Tutthill followed with points in the paint to push the lead to 70-63 and the Bullfrogs held on for the 73-66 victory.
“I like these closer games, especially in the preseason,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said. “You always want to be tested in the preseason. You don’t want to go out and win by 30 points, you always want to be tested at a high-level inside of intense gyms, although that one was a little too intense. But that’s what you want to see because that’s how league is, so you need to prepare for it and make plays and draw on the board and have all those things in place so the girls can start believing in some of the stuff you are doing.”
DesBouillons finished the night with 17 points, one rebound, one steal and two assists; Kane had 11 points, one rebound, two steals and one assist; Fox had eight points, five rebounds, one block and six assists; Silva had six points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist; Arias had eight points, three rebounds, one steal and two assists; and Bouma had four points, five rebounds and one steal.
Bret Harte began the season with a 42-33 road loss to Ponderosa on Nov. 18. Bret Harte began the night by outscoring the home team 8-2 in the first quarter with three points from both Bouma and Carroll and a field goal from Kane. The second quarter wasn’t as successful, as the Bullfrogs allowed 18 points and could only counter with eight. The trend of scoring eight points continued in the third quarter and with Ponderosa scoring 10, the Bullfrogs trailed 33-24. In the final eight minutes, Bret Harte got outscored 10-9.
Even though the Bullfrogs lost, the Nov. 18 game was memorable for Carroll. The senior played in her first contest since injuring her knee as a sophomore during the short spring 2021 season. After missing all of her junior year, Carroll is thrilled to be back on the floor with her teammates.
“It feels great to be back,” Carroll said. “Not playing and having to watch from the bench definitely affected me last year mentally. Being out there and being with my team feels good and it’s the best possible feeling.”
In the loss to Ponderosa, Carroll and freshman Bailey Eltringham each led the way with seven points; Fox scored six; Kane and Tutthill each scored four; Bouma finished with three points; and Arias had two points.