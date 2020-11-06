Raiders battle weather and leave Cleveland with a 16-6 victory

In the long-storied history of the Cleveland Browns, there are many games played in ugly weather. One of those is known in Raider lore as “Red Right 88,” named for the offensive play that led to an interception to end the 1981 AFC Championship game the year the Raiders clinched their second Lombardi Trophy.
The weather this past Sunday was not quite as intense as that tumultuous game in 1981, however, it was enough of a flurry to take two of the NFL’s best offenses and turn them into shells of themselves.
Coming into week 8, the Las Vegas Raiders were 3-3 and a bit of a roller coaster team. The 5-2 Cleveland Browns were unbeaten at home and had beaten up on bad teams, while getting demolished by a pair of the AFC’s best. With two teams who have had wild variances in their outcomes, it was a dicey situation trying to guess who would come out ahead. In the end, the Raiders, led by second-year running back Josh Jacobs, pounded their way to a 16-6 victory and set the Raiders up to capitalize on a schedule that gets significantly easier in the second half of the season.
Head Coach Jon Gruden has been vocal in his desire to create a football team that uses the run to set up the pass. This physical approach has led to some predictability in play calling that sometimes can be detrimental, but against the Browns, the Raiders pounded the Cleveland defense into submission with Jacobs leading the charge.
Offensively, the Raiders found success early with a healthy mixed attack that included several runs by Jacobs and a handful of short passes from Derek Carr. But it was Cleveland who scored first with a field goal. In the second quarter, the Raiders began to impose their will and looked like they had taken the lead. Carr connected with Henry Ruggs and the Raiders seemingly had a touchdown, but the officiating crew ruled the ball incomplete. Upon review it was clear Ruggs got both feet in but the referee did not see conclusive evidence which meant the call stood. The following play saw Daniel Carlson tie the game on his second field goal try. Carlson hit his second field goal right before the midway point and Las Vegas led 6-3.
Following a Browns field goal, the Raiders finally tightened their grip on this game. What occurred next was a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ate up nearly nine minutes, culminating in a controversial touchdown throw on third-down to second-year clutch receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders put the game away in the fourth quarter, as they consumed nearly 11 minutes of time on two long drives.
Josh Jacobs ended the game with 128 yards on 31 carries. In total, the Raiders rushed for 208 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. The Raiders had 24 first down compared to the Browns’ 14. They also outgained the Browns 309 yards to 223 yards. Due to the inclement weather, this game was ugly and old-school in its approach. What matters most, is that the Raiders were able to find a way to win an ugly game against a good team on the road.
On Sunday, the Raiders are slated to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers (2-5) may have a string of disheartening losses, but they have proven to be a tough out behind rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The record the Chargers are carrying into this game does not accurately reflect the talent of the team and if the Raiders are not careful, they could walk right into a trap.
Although the defense was solid against the Browns, the Raiders need to focus on controlling the ball, imposing their will, and finding speedsters deep for big plays on play-action. Assuming the Raiders can do that, they should win an exciting game 34-31 in Los Angeles.