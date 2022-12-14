Red Hawks shutout McNair 1-0 for second preseason victory

In what has been a difficult and emotional preseason for the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team, the Red Hawks finally had a night to feel good about.
Calaveras picked up its second win of the preseason and also collected its second shutout of the year with a 1-0 road victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night in Stockton.
The Red Hawks have been battling injuries all season and with three Hawks unable to play, head coach Matt Simpson called three players up from the junior varsity squad.
“Everyone played hard and made solid contributions especially considering we were down two starters and had to call up three JV players,” Simpson said.
Calaveras scored the only goal of the evening in the first half. Senior Brenda Guzman tracked down a loose ball and pooched it over the head of the McNair goalie for her first goal of the season. Calaveras’ defense protected the 1-0 lead and senior goalie Holly Skrbina kept McNair off the scoreboard.
“The team did a great job holding McNair to only two shots on goal the whole game to protect the lead,” Simpson said. “I’m very proud of the resilience of the varsity girls and of how well the JV girls stepped up and put in quality minutes. It was a great team win.”
Calaveras (2-5-2) will wrap up its preseason at 6 p.m. on Friday against Bradshaw Christian in Sacramento. The Red Hawks begin Mother Lode League play on Jan. 5 against the Sonora Wildcats at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.