Red Hawks shutout McNair 1-0 for second preseason victory

In what has been a difficult and emotional preseason for the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team, the Red Hawks finally had a night to feel good about.

Calaveras picked up its second win of the preseason and also collected its second shutout of the year with a 1-0 road victory over the McNair Eagles on Wednesday night in Stockton.

