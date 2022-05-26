Calaveras' Clark sisters share Most Outstanding Player Award and Johnson is the MLL MVP

As has been the case for years, the Calaveras High School softball team once again dominated the Mother Lode League. Calaveras went a perfect 15-0 and finished the 2022 season having not lost to a league opponent in 53 games.
And with such a dominating season, it’s only fitting that the top league awards go to those players who did the most damage.
The Calaveras sister duo of Madison and Bailie Clark were named as the co-Most Outstanding Players, while senior Emily Johnson is the Most Valuable Player.
A fond farewell
When it comes to high school softball, senior Madison Clark only knows the varsity level. Clark has been a four-year starter and in those four years, she didn’t lose one Mother Lode League game and reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship game twice.
As a freshman, Clark was a first-team player. Her sophomore year was over nearly as soon as it started because of COVID-19. As a junior, Clark was the MVP of the MLL. And in her final season wearing a Calaveras softball uniform, Clark shared the Most Outstanding Player award with her younger sister.
Being a four-year softball player is one of the things that Clark relishes the most about her outstanding athletic career at Calaveras. Clark finishes her Calaveras softball career with a batting average of .551 with an on-base percentage of .577 with 145 hits, 81 RBIs, 137 runs scored, 14 doubles, 13 triples, 10 home runs, 19 walks, 74 steals and had a fielding percentage of .961 in 76 total games.
“It means a lot to me,” Clark said. “You build a lot of friendships and I think that’s one of the most important things. And then going to two section championship games—not that the outcome was great—but it was a fun process. We are only out here for a few months, and it’s all been so much fun.”
During her senior year, Clark knew it was her time to be the leader of the team and head coach Mike Koepp felt that it was a role she fit perfectly into.
“She just has that presence about her,” Koepp said. “People are going to follow her. She doesn’t have to say much, but she always works, she’s a good teammate and for four years she’s been exactly what we try to get out of our softball players. She epitomizes what a high school athlete is.”
And when it came to being a leader on the diamond, Clark said, “I definitely do have a natural leadership skill and I’m pretty outgoing and can pretty much get along with anyone. That’s a very important part of being a leader, especially when you are playing with so many girls. Stuff always happens, especially when you are together for so long. We are out here every single day for at least two hours. I’ve had no problem being a leader and I like being able to lead by example.”
Clark may have been a dream teammate, but she was a nightmare for opponents. Clark finished her senior season with a batting average of .523 with an on-base percentage of .557 with 46 hits, 34 RBIs, 44 runs scored, five doubles, five triples, three home runs and 28 steals. But perhaps the area where Clark improved the most was fielding from her second base position. She had a fielding percentage of .957 and didn’t commit an error in her final 10 games.
“That was one thing that I knew that I had to work on more than anything else,” Clark said. “I feel like I improved, and I love to see that improvement. It gives me more confidence going forward from here on out.”
Clark’s softball career is far from over. Next year she will attend the University of Nevada, Reno to play softball and to become a veterinarian. Although she’s going to be playing division I softball, Clark didn’t feel that she needed to prove to anyone during her senior season that she’s deserving of being a D1 player.
“I just went out there and played my game and played how I normally play,” Clark said. “I feel that when I try to overly prove something, that’s when things don’t go very well. I didn’t feel like I needed to go out there and prove that I’m a D1 softball player, I just went out there and did my thing and whatever the outcome was, that’s what it was.”
It’s always difficult for coaches to see senior players leave their program and for Koepp, not having Clark on his roster next year isn’t something that he’s looking forward to.
“She brings so much to the table and not just softball-wise and that’s hard to replace,” Koepp said. “The experience, the energy, the effort, the leadership, all those intangibles are things that make her great.”
And with her Calaveras softball career now complete, Clark is also no longer a teammate with her younger sister. After years of playing together, Madison and Bailie will now be one another's biggest fans and supporters.
“After the last game, Koepp asked us if the seniors have anything to say and all I could think about was obviously not playing with everyone ever again, but it hit me that I won’t play another high school game with my sister,” Clark said. “It’s pretty weird because we’ve been playing together (at Calaveras) for three years now. The thing that makes me the most emotional is thinking about not playing with Bailie again.”
The great Embino
Emily Johnson did quite a bit of light jogging during her senior season. And perhaps the 2,640 feet she jogged, or exactly half of a mile, was the most enjoyable jogging she’s done in her softball career.
The 2,640 feet that Johnson traveled was due to homering 11 times. Over time, the routine jog around the bases became second nature to the 2022 Mother Lode League MVP. And while hitting a ball over the fence was something she always knew she could do, being named as the MVP was even more of a rewarding experience.
“It feels great, and I’ve put so much work into playing these many years and focusing on things that I’ve been needing to work on,” Johnson said. “With Koepp’s help, I think I really hammered down on hitting and all the other stuff that I can work on. It feels great to have played on this team and to go 15-0 in the Mother Lode League.”
For years, Calaveras has had outstanding catchers, with the most recent being Alexis Dawe (2017 and 2018 co-Most Valuable Player) and Alanda Cardon (2019 co-Most Valuable Player). Johnson knew she had some mighty big shin guards to fill and credits the past success of Calaveras catchers to her current success behind the dish.
“It kind of did put pressure on me throughout the years,” Johnson said. “My freshman year, I really did look up to Red (Alexis Dawe), or to Courtney (Batterton, 2020 graduate) or Alanda (Cardon). It inspired me to work harder behind the plate and that’s why I’m so much better now.”
In 15 games as a junior, Johnson had three home runs. Over the offseason, she hit the weight room and really focused in on doing all that she could to become not only a better hitter, but a more powerful one.
“I did a lot of weight training over the summer and in the fall, so I’m pretty sure that’s also a big part of why I got so many over (the fence) this year,” Johnson said. “I really did focus more on my hitting last summer and fall than I previously did.”
Having a powerful bat like Johnson’s in the lineup is something that any coach would want, and Koepp was pleased every time she knocked the ball out of the park.
“We had that game against Argonaut, and we won 2-1 on a two-run home run by Emily and that epitomizes what she is,” Koepp said. “At any time, that one big swing can make an impact or swing the outcome of a game. We always joke that home runs are rally killers, but with her, that swing was always big. In our league season, she earned that MVP spot because she had such a solid presence in that four-hole for us.”
In her MVP season, Johnson hit .506 with an on-base percentage of .586 with 41 hits, 38 RBIs, 21 runs scored, four doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, drew 13 walks and had a fielding percentage of .965. Johnson leaves Calaveras having played 48 varsity games with an average of .486 with 72 hits, 66 RBIs, 35 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and 14 home runs.
And although Johnson was unable to capture a blue section championship banner in her final high school game, she was pleased that she got the opportunity to play for one in her senior season.
“I was happy that we got there,” said Johnson, who will play softball next year at Cosumnes River College in Elk Grove. “It made me feel very accomplished in what we did this year, even though I know that last year we could have made it to the section championship game. We had a good group of girls this year and even though we lost, I was still proud of my team and my family and how we came together and played our hardest.”
A five-tool player
There isn’t much that Bailie Clark can’t do on the softball field. She can run, throw, catch, hit for average and hit for power. And in her junior season, Clark showed why she is not only one of the most versatile players in the area, but also one of the most dangerous.
Clark was Calaveras’ leadoff hitter and played center field. For Koepp, having a player at the top of the lineup who can not only bunt for a single, but leg out a triple or blast the ball over the fence, was a unique weapon that not many other teams have.
“She’s that big threat,” Koepp said. “For such a small girl and as fast as she moves, there’s some things that she did this year that were just unbelievable. She’s got such great hand-eye coordination and she squares the barrel of the bat so well. She’s a threat every time she steps into the box.”
Clark put up offensive numbers during her junior season that seemed like ones that could only be accomplished while playing a video game. In 26 games, Clark hit .584 with an on-base percentage of .642 with 52 hits, 35 RBIs, 59 runs scored, eight doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs, drew 12 walks, only struck out three times, was hit by four pitches and stole 25 bases.
And even though she put up numbers that most could only dream of, the only thing that mattered to Clark at the end of the game was that her team was in the win column.
“All that matters is that we win the game and that we got better from the last time we played,” Clark said.
Although Bailey tormented pitching all year, there was something about Sonora Wildcat pitching that made her eyes light up. In three games against the Wildcats, Clark went 12 for 14 with 13 RBIs, 10 runs scored, one double, three triples and five home runs. In a 16-1 win over Sonora, she went 5 for 5 with a career-high eight RBIs, had one triple and three home runs.
Like her older sister, Clark now knows what it feels like to lose in a section championship softball game. After Calaveras lost the D5 title to Hilmar, Clark started thinking about next year and what she has to do to get back to the biggest game of the season.
“I definitely want a do over,” she said. “I think that our defense is going to be really good and if we have pitching and defense, then we are going to win games. I’m going to work hard during the offseason and I’m going to try to get better and hopefully we can win the section championship next year.”
If Clark is going to win a blue banner next season, she will do it without Madison. To be co-Most Outstanding Players of the Mother Lode League with her older sister is something she has no problem sharing.
“I think it’s great,” Clark said. “I also like to push myself pretty hard and I’m always in a competition with her and I’m always trying to be better. But I know that sharing this award is special because it’s her senior year and I think it’s pretty exciting.”