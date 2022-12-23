Bullfrogs pick up their 10th win with a payback victory over Johansen
On Dec. 2, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team lost to Johansen 35-30 in the championship game of the Escalon Tournament.

Since that game, the Bullfrogs have gone on to win seven in a row, with their seventh victory coming in a rematch with Johansen. Bret Harte got a little bit of payback by beating Johansen 37-30 on Thursday night in Modesto. The win is Bret Harte’s 10th of the season.

