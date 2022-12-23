Bullfrogs pick up their 10th win with a payback victory over Johansen

On Dec. 2, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team lost to Johansen 35-30 in the championship game of the Escalon Tournament.
Since that game, the Bullfrogs have gone on to win seven in a row, with their seventh victory coming in a rematch with Johansen. Bret Harte got a little bit of payback by beating Johansen 37-30 on Thursday night in Modesto. The win is Bret Harte’s 10th of the season.
The Bullfrogs continue to play strong defense and are allowing just 30.2 points per game. In Bret Harte’s seven-game winning streak, opponents are scoring just 25.1 points per game. No team has scored more than 35 points against the Bullfrogs during that stretch.
Bret Harte scored nine points in the first quarter and held Johansen to seven. Senior Kadyn Rolleri led the way with four points, followed by junior Makenna Tutthill with three and senior Ashlin Arias with two. The Bullfrogs extended their lead to 20-14 at halftime by outscoring their opponents 11-7 in the second quarter. Arias, Rolleri, Tutthill and senior Mackenzie Carroll all scored two points, while senior CJ DesBouillons drained a 3-point basket.
Bret Harte was led in scoring in the third quarter by Arias, who scored six of her team-high 12 points. Senior Aariah Fox scored two points and freshman Maddie Kane added a free throw. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bullfrogs led 29-23. In the final quarter, Bret Harte scored eight and Johansen could only counter with seven.
Arias had her best game of the season, as the senior recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and also had 1 assist; Fox scored three points and had eight rebounds, four steals; one block and three assists; DesBouillons scored three points and had one steal; Rolleri had six points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists; Kane had two steals and one point; Tutthill had eight points, three rebounds, two steals and one block; freshman Bailey Eltringham had two points and two boards; and Carroll had two points and one rebound.
Bret Harte will return to action on Dec. 28 to take on Granite Bay in the opening round of the El Dorado Tournament.
