Change of opponent forces Calaveras to adjust on the fly

On Monday afternoon, the Calaveras boys’ water polo team beat McNair 16-10 in San Andreas. They left the school thinking they’d be taking on Union Mine on Tuesday.
Well, Tuesday rolled around and the players were still expecting to take on Union Mine. However, Union Mine had to cancel at the last minute, so a call was made to Amador, who had no problem making the 30-minute trip from Sutter Creek to San Andreas.
Unfortunately for Calaveras, Amador had just been in Calaveras’ pool only a few days prior and won 12-8. Calaveras head coach Mike Vertar could tell that his players were not thrilled about having a rematch with the skilled Buffalo squad.
“My attitude is whoever is in front of you, that’s who you are playing,” Vertar said. “You put everything out in the pool and if you bring anything out with you, you didn’t do enough. When they found out they had Amador today, I think they got a little bit gun shy. I kept telling them that if they played like they did yesterday, they’ll be fine. Unfortunately, I just couldn't get through to them.”
Amador started the afternoon by scoring six times before Calaveras could put one into the back of the net. Calaveras’ first goal came with 6:22 to play in the second quarter, as Corbin Curran scored right in front of the Amador goal.
“Coming off of yesterday’s win, I hoped they’d bring that momentum into today,” Vertar said. “That slow start really hurt them.”
Calaveras’ second goal came as a result of a penalty shot and Jeremiah Hinkle had no problem blasting a shot past the Amador goalie. The first half ended with Curran scoring his second goal and Calaveras trailed 10-3 at the midway point.
Calaveras struck first early in the third quarter, as Curran picked up a rebound and turned that into his third goal of the game. After Calaveras scored back-to-back goals, Amador scored two goals of its own to push its lead to 12-4. Hinkle scored Calaveras’ fifth goal with an assist from Josh Koepke, and Curran scored Calaveras’ sixth goal with 5:14 to play in the game.
Calaveras got two goals late in the fourth quarter and both came from Matthew Padula with one assist from Hinkle.
In Calaveras’ 16-10 win over McNair, Calaveras led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 12-6 at halftime. In the second half, each team scored four goals. Curran led Calaveras with seven goals, while Hinkle scored five times and Colin Dunn and Koepke each scored twice.
“Yesterday was amazing,” Vertar said. “The passes were great. Tanner (Wright) was hitting everything right on the button and it was there when it needed to be there. Their passes on offense were right where they needed to be and the shots were great. It was magic yesterday. They were on target on everything and I was blown away. They finally brought it all together and I wish they brought some of that today. But yeah, yesterday was amazing.”