A 23-0 run leads to Calaveras championship victory

RIVERBANK – With 2:51 to play in the third quarter in the championship game of the Ron Peterson Tip-off Tournament, Calaveras High School head basketball coach Kraig Clifton called a timeout. His team was trailing the host Riverbank Bruins 41-31 and had lost all of its momentum.
Following the timeout, Calaveras went on a 23-0 run, which turned out to be just enough, as Riverbank’s game-winning 3-point attempt popped out of the basket with time expiring to seal Calaveras’ 60-58 win Saturday night to become tournament champions.
“It’s a huge win, but we got lucky at the end,” said Calaveras senior Griffin Manning, who scored a team-high 18 points. “But, I’m still thankful that we won.”
Calaveras’ miraculous 23-0 run came after Riverbank used its home court advantage and built a 10-point lead. The game was tied 25-25 to begin the second half, but Riverbank came out hot and made three 3-point baskets to begin the quarter. A combination of hot shooting from the Bruins, and costly Calaveras turnovers, helped fuel Riverbank’s confidence.
The poor play for much of the third quarter was carried over from the end of the first half. Calaveras led for much of the first and second quarter and with 1:23 to play before halftime, senior Kaven Orlandi scored following a rebound to give Calaveras a 25-20 lead. Riverbank scored five unanswered to tie things up 25-25 as time expired in the first half.
Clifton could see the changing of the attitude in his players late in the second quarter, which continued into the third.
“It started to hit us mentally, even before halftime, because we were losing our mojo a little bit,” Clifton said. “I think that’s one of those things that happens with high school kids.”
Calaveras trailed 35-31 with 4:12 to play in the third following a basket from Orlandi and freshman Jay Clifton. Riverbank responded with a 6-0 run, which forced Clifton to call that fateful timeout.
“Coach just kept telling us to keep our intensity up and we knew that if we were going to win, we’d have to start making our shots,” Manning said.
Coming out of the timeout, Manning made a shot from downtown, which seemed to calm down the Calaveras players. Junior Connor Arnold followed with two points in the paint and with 1:02 left in the third, Jay Clifton drained a 3-point basket to cut Riverbank’s lead to two. The freshman stepped up big with 25 seconds left, sinking a deep three pointer to give Calaveras a 42-41 lead. The third quarter ended with Manning making a half-court shot at the buzzer and Calaveras went from trailing 41-31, to leading 45-41.
After scoring 14 unanswered points to end the third, Calaveras then scored nine in a row to start the final quarter. Manning hit another shot from behind the arc, senior AJ Cardon converted an and-1 basket and Manning drained his fifth 3-point basket of the night to give Calaveras a 54-41 lead with 6:44 to play.
But, just as Calaveras made a comeback, Riverbank had a comeback of its own. The Bruins went on a 17-5 run to cut Calaveras’ lead to 59-58 with 12 seconds to play. Up by just one, Manning made a free throw to give Calaveras a 2-point lead, but Riverbank had a chance to take the last shot. With the game on the line, Riverbank’s shot to win the championship was right on target, but popped out and landed on the floor as time expired.
“These are the best games to coach, because you get a little bit of everything,” Clifton said. “Basketball is a game of streaks and that showed tonight.”
Manning led Calaveras (4-0) with 18 points; Jay Clifton scored 10; Cardon and Orlandi each scored eight; Tim Van Damme scored six points; Colton Buckholz added five points; Izzy Williams scored three; and Arnold finished with two points in the win.
“The possibilities of us being a good team are pretty darn good,” Clifton said. “We still have to clean some things up and find our roles. Everyone at this time of year is talking about making less mistakes and playing a little bit cleaner and that’s right where we are at, too.”
Jay Clifton and Orlandi were named to the all-tournament team, while Manning was named the tournament MVP.
“He played outstanding,” Clifton said about Manning. “It’s really fun to see a kid who, as a junior, scored one field goal all season. He then comes out in his first tournament in his senior year and gets MVP and didn’t seem to miss much. It’s awesome to see and we hope it continues.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team placed third at the Riverbank Tournament. Calaveras beat Denair 61-23; beat Waterford 62-30; and lost to Ripon Christian 60-46.
In the win over Denair, Calaveras freshman Elijah Malamed led the way with 11 points; Alexis Reyes scored nine; Braeden Orlandi and Ethan Haws each scored seven; Jake Hopper and Travis Byrd each scored six; Noah Cardenas and Logan Danner each scored five; Tyler Cagle scored three; and Jackson Bagneschi added two points in the win.
Against Waterford, Malamed again led the way, this time with a team-high 16 points; Byrd scored 10; Cardenas cored eight; Orlandi and Omar Cervantes scored six; Reyes and Bagneschi both scored five; Danner scored four; and Hunter Peterson scored two.
In Calaveras’ lone loss, Malamed scored a team-high 17 points and Byrd added 13. Malamed was placed on the all-tournament team. Calaveras is now 3-1 overall.