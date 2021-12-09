Bullfrog grapplers are grateful to be back in wrestling room

The biggest concern surrounding the Bret Harte High School wrestling program was that history would repeat itself. It wasn’t too long ago that the doors to the Bret Harte wrestling room were locked, as there was zero interest in the program.
Over the past couple of years, the doors to the wrestling room were once again opened and by the 2019-20 season, Bret Harte had enough wrestlers to fill out a varsity roster and host a home wrestling match.
It seemed that the Bret Harte wrestling program was headed in the right direction. And then, COVID-19 shut everything down.
Because of Covid, wrestling was not allowed during the 2020-21 school year, and there was a fear that all the progress that the program had made would quickly be lost. The plan was always to have wrestling this year, but head coach Damien Stephens had no idea what to expect on the first day of practice.
“We were really concerned because we just didn’t know who would show up,” Stephens said. “They had to cancel the varsity football team because of lack of interest from players and we felt pretty cheated when we lost (the wrestling season) last year. We got together, talked, and it was like a couple of years ago when we put together a plan to restart things, and we just reactivated the plan.”
The fears that Stephens had were quickly alleviated when he looked at his roster and saw 19 names on it. Bret Harte will not have a full varsity team, but Stephens is excited that so many of the wrestlers are young and should be involved in the program for a number of years.
Junior wrestler Dakota Stephens was also concerned before the season began, but while playing football in the fall, he made sure to talk to his teammates and try to get them to join the wrestling squad, which is very similar to what his older brother, Kodiak, did five years ago.
“I didn’t have to do it as much as Kodiak,” Dakota Stephens said about trying to recruit wrestlers. “I was a little worried about numbers at the beginning of the year, but with the turnout that we have, it’s not a big deal. I think it also helped a lot with the energy that we had on the junior varsity football team this year. There’s a handful of guys on that team who have come out to wrestle.”
Dakota isn’t only the best wrestler in the Bret Harte wrestling room, but he’s one of the top grapplers in the section. Dakota hopes his leadership and work ethic will be a positive example for his younger teammates.
“It's about being a leader and setting the standard,” said Dakota, who plans on wrestling at 145 or 152 pounds. “I’m in there, and I can get some practice in with some of the coaches, but beyond that, I don’t get as great of a look as I would like, or I think I would require. So, when I’m in there, my main goal is to be the leader who sets the example of what’s expected, so that when I leave and those freshmen and sophomores are still there. They’ll carry on that example.”
Dakota has set some lofty goals for his junior year, and at the top of his list is to be the best in California.
“I’d like to be a state champion,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. It’ll take a lot of work, but I’m going to do it.”
Because not all Bullfrog wrestlers are very advanced, starting at the basics is a necessity. Yet to coach Stephens, he doesn’t care if it’s a first-time wrestler or a state champion, working on the basics is never a bad thing.
“You can’t ever be too good at the basics,” Stephens said. “Even if we have some kids with more experience, they are still going through the same stuff that the new guys are, because everybody’s got to get better at it. As we progress, we can add in little tweaks and layers.”
If there’s one thing that Stephens knows, it’s that wrestling isn’t for everyone. And as a coach, he has to walk a fine line between creating tough wrestlers and not scaring away those who are new to the sport.
“I’m honest with the kids and tell them what it’s going to take,” Stephens said. “We are not going to mislead them and let them know that this is a hard and tough sport and that you need to be hard and tough to compete in it. That being the case, the people who do are special and wrestlers are special student-athletes.”
The Bret Harte wrestling program has Stephens’ full attention, but he’s also keeping a close eye at the youth level. He knows that if he wants Bret Harte’s program to be successful, more wrestlers will need to walk into the room every year. And so far, Stephens is happy with what he’s seen at the youth level.
“There are huge numbers at the two youth programs that we have in the area,” Stephens said. “There are over 100 kids signed up and doing youth wrestling right now. I’m very excited about the future. But our job is to take care of the kids who are here now and those kids are making the effort to be here and build the team. It takes the guys we have in the room now to get the little guys excited to come into the program later.”
There was once a time when Bret Harte wrestling was the top show in town. The gym would be packed when Calaveras came to Angels Camp. Stephens hopes the program can one day return to the glory and excitement of old.
“Wrestling has a special place in the community, especially a community like ours and the opportunity it gives kids in small towns,” he said. “The numbers on the team might not matter if you want to work hard and commit yourself, you can go a long way in wrestling, and that’s what’s special about the sport.”