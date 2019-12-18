Calaveras holds off Ripon for 3-2 road victory

RIPON – As a soft rain gently fell on a cold Wednesday night, Calaveras High School head boys’ soccer coach Rob Leetham didn’t try to hide his emotions. His team bounced back from a 3-0 road shutout to Riverbank Tuesday and knocked off the Ripon Indians 3-2.
The win cements Calaveras’ preseason record at 7-3 and proved to Leetham that his squad has the ability to move past a loss and can compete with quality opponents.
“It was definitely huge to bounce back after last night (Monday),” Leetham said. “Last night was disappointing. We can make excuses like, we haven’t been on grass for the whole season, or that we had just come off of a little bit of a break. Still, we just didn’t play well. So, it was exciting to see them shake that off and play the way they did tonight.”
Calaveras senior Andrew Celli scored the first goal of the evening, as he received a pass from senior Bennie Hesser and poked a shot over the head of the Ripon goalie with 29:15 left to play in the first half. Celli used his speed to get behind the Ripon defense, which led to the score.
“Bennie (Hesser) gave me a nice, beautiful chip right over the defense and I just outran everyone,” Celli said. “They didn’t have the best speed back there, so I could outrun them one-on-one and I was able to chip it right over the goalkeeper.”
The score remained 1-0 for 25 more minutes, but Ripon tied things up at 1-1 with four minutes remaining in the first half. It appeared as if Calaveras wouldn't be able to score again before halftime, but Celli again got behind the Ripon defense and had a shot to take. He got fouled and was awarded a penalty kick with under 10 seconds left in the half.
Celli converted the PK to give Calaveras a 2-1 lead.
“I never look where I want to go, I just look straight at the ball,” Celli said about his strategy when attempting a penalty kick. “When the ref hands me the ball, I don’t bother even looking at the goal, because I know where it is. I just grab the ball, put it down, take a step back, relax, take a deep breath and go for it and stick with a corner. Before you step on the field, you should already know where you are going and never second-guess that.”
Less than thirty seconds into the second half, Calaveras again put the ball into the back of the net. This time it was sophomore Carter Mabanag who outran the Ripon defense and scored on the breakaway. Calaveras was thrilled to have a two-goal advantage, but that didn’t mean it was time to take it easy.
“We still had to be our best,” Mabanag said. “You can’t stop when you get a little cushion.”
Less than five minutes after Mabanag scored, Ripon answered with a goal to cut Calaveras’ lead to 3-2. For the remaining 35 minutes, both teams had opportunities to score, but neither could. Calaveras’ defense played well enough to frustrate the Ripon offense, which helped seal the victory.
“We have heart and we saw that tonight,” Leetham said. “We have incredible heart on the field. We are also very well-balanced. We are very strong on defense and we have outstanding midfielders. We have young, talented forwards and Celli’s on top as a striker. We are just a well-balanced team.”
Calaveras will now shift its focus from getting ready for Mother Lode League play, to being ready for it. And it won’t be an easy start to the league season as Calaveras takes on the defending champion Summerville Bears Jan. 7 in Tuolumne.
But ending the preseason with a strong road victory, in the rain and cold, perhaps is exactly what Calaveras needed as a final rehearsal before the main event begins.
“This makes us feel way better because we are ending the preseason with a win and we are ready, ready, ready for league,” Mabanag said.
Celli added, “We are a lot more confident and I think that we believe in ourselves in what we are capable of doing.”