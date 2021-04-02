Reunion on lake ends with over 100 crazy catches

Another season of excellent fishing, beautiful landscapes and incredible amounts of fun is upon us. One of the greatest aspects of my profession is sometimes I meet new people, but most of the time, I’m taking out return clientele. And, each year, I have the pleasurer of guiding one of the most pleasant g e n t l e m e n and clients a guide could ask for.
Now, this individual l doesn’t just come out for a day or two. In fact, he schedules two days every other week starting in March and ending in June. And over the years, we have become really good friends and share many great moments of excitement and laughter.
Just recently, we had our first set of back-to-back trips, and it was a long overdue reunion. Last year we had to cancel the majority of scheduled dates due to the pandemic. We were both eagerly awaiting the chance to fish together again, and it felt like the lake welcomed us and the fish were happy to hear or banter.
With modest expectations going into the first day, we found many quality fish. In fact, the fishing was quite excellent. Many techniques worked and we even stumbled onto a cool new rigging method. We boated fish after fish, releasing them all as quick as possible, just to get the lure out there and do it again. We caught exactly 51 fish on day one, which came as a surprise.
We kept track of every fish using a clicker. This way, we don’t stretch the truth like many anglers are known to do. We refer to the clickers and the scale as our lie detectors; no guessing or estimating involved. We might need to oil the clickers before our next outing because they got a workout.
So, with day one in the books, we were onto the second outing, and it would be a tall order to beat the previous total. However, we were bound and determined. Without a hitch, we started catching one after another and the clickers went clicking away. By the end of the day, we were extremely close to matching the first day’s total. We decided we couldn’t leave without at least hitting the 50-fish mark and we did. Our day-two total, coincidentally, was once again 51.
That is over 100 fish on the opening trip of the season and back-to-back days, with the same large quantities. Needless to say, it was a crazy couple of days. One less fish on the second day would have made it 51/50, and that would have truly been insane.
