Calaveras can't pull off upset over No. 1 Sonora

SONORA – The last time the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team sat in the visitors’ locker room inside Sonora’s Bud Castle Gym was in late January following a 67-44 loss to the Wildcats. Calaveras had been blown out against its Mother Lode League rivals and head coach Kraig Clifton didn’t hold back his frustrations with the effort that was given in the 23-point loss.
On Tuesday night, Calaveras again sat in the visitors’ locker room, but this time it was after a playoff defeat. Clifton stood in front of his team and had nothing but positive things to say to his squad. The difference between the two losses was night and day and the veteran coach knew it.
The biggest difference between the loss in January and Tuesday night was the second loss ended Calaveras’ section title dreams. With a trip to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game on the line, No. 5 Calaveras put up a fight, but still came up short in a 52-38 road loss to the No. 1 Wildcats.
“I am super proud of them,” Clifton said about his team. “They had every reason to not show up and they did and gave everything they had.”
There was an obvious underdog heading into Tuesday’s game and it was the team from San Andreas. Sonora brought a 17-game winning streak into the contest, which included a road and home win over Calaveras. But that didn’t prevent the Calaveras players from thinking that an upset could be possible, which made the 14-point loss even harder to swallow.
“A loss is still a loss at the end of the day,” Calaveras senior Kaven Orlandi said. “Coming off those two big playoff wins, a lot of people were doubting us and I think that made it even more special coming into this game. We were the underdogs and we just tried to do our best.”
In the previous two meetings, Sonora essentially had each game won by halftime. But Tuesday night was different. Calaveras got within three points midway through the third quarter, but a 10-0 Wildcat run dashed any hopes for an upset.
“They started to hit their threes and that’s a huge momentum changer,” Orlandi said. “That 10-0 run really hurt us.”
Playing in front of a packed Bud Castle Gym, Calaveras didn’t allow Sonora to take an early lead. Calaveras got points from Orlandi, Colton Buckholz and junior AJ Cardon and heading into the second quarter, the Wildcats had a slim 13-11 advantage.
“We felt good early because we started hot, when usually we come out slow,” Buckholz said. “Everyone thought we were going to get blown out coming in and we proved them wrong.”
Calaveras stayed within striking distance in the second quarter, but the Wildcats hit four straight 3-point baskets to push their lead to 27-16 with 3:30 to play in the half. Sonora ended the night with nine 3-point baskets and all of them seemed to take some momentum away from Calaveras.
“It’s hard because we start to come back and someone hits a wide open three and most of the time, they knock it down,” Buckholz said. “It’s frustrating.”
Down by 11, Calaveras ended the first half by outscoring the Wildcats 7-2 with points from Jay Clifton, Orlandi and Cardon. Sonora’s lead dwindled to 29-23 by halftime.
“What was good about it was we were down six, but we thought that we could have been up (on Sonora),” Clifton said. “We knew we were in the game and that’s where we wanted to keep it.”
Early in the third quarter, Calaveras got a 3-point basket from Buckholz, two free throws from Cardon and another shot from downtown from Buckholz to cut Sonora’s lead to 34-31. After the Buckholz trey, Calaveras didn’t score again until 5:45 to play in the fourth quarter. During that stretch, Calaveras got outscored 10-0 and a number of crucial fouls went Sonora’s way, which Clifton felt played into the final outcome.
“There were three calls that were game changing calls that I thought were wrong,” Clifton said. “But it doesn’t matter what I think. It makes it hard to overcome, but that’s the reality of the situation.”
After baskets from Tim Van Damme and Buckholz, Calaveras was able to climb within nine points midway through the fourth quarter, but that’s as close as it got, as Calaveras ended up watching Sonora celebrate a return trip to the section championship game.
Orlandi led Calaveras with 10 points; Cardon and Buckholz each scored nine; Clifton had six points; while Van Damme and Isaiah Williams each finished the night with two points.
For the second time in three years, Calaveras got within one game of reaching the section title game, only to lose in a tough road contest. For Clifton, the losses never get easier and he, like most coaches, hope the next season will have a different outcome.
“It’s hard every year,” Clifton said. “It’s an accomplishment to get here and we’ll try to get back here next year and give it our best shot to get a win.”
While Calaveras will not play for a section title, it will get to play in the CIF State Playoffs, which begin Tuesday, March 3. Calaveras will find out who it is playing when the brackets get released on Sunday.
“We will take Wednesday off and recuperate a little bit from this loss,” Orlandi said. “We’ll come back on Thursday and start working and hopefully go pick up a state win.”