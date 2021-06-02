Calaveras knocks off Bullfrogs in final game of the season

The 15-game 2021 softball season came to an end Tuesday afternoon with Calaveras capping a perfect record by beating Bret Harte 21-10 in San Andreas. Calaveras finished the Mother Lode League season 15-0.
Calaveras collected 18 hits, which included four doubles, one triple and three home runs, while the Bullfrogs had eight hits, walked eight times and had one double.
Calaveras scored eight times in the bottom of the first inning and then added three runs in the second, four in the third and six in the fourth. Bret Harte’s 10 runs all came in the final two innings, as the Bullfrogs plated six in the fourth and four in the fifth.
The three home runs for Calaveras came off the bats of Bailie Clark, Brooke Nordahl and Angelina DeLeon. Junior Madison Clark recorded a triple, while senior Destiney Key, sophomore Laney Koepp and the junior duo of Camryn Harvey and Emily Johnson both had doubles.
Koepp went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored three runs; Nordahl went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and scored three times; Bailie Clark had two hits, scored twice and knocked in two; Key had two hits, scored twice, walked twice and had two RBIs; Harvey had four RBIs on two hits and scored once; DeLeon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored twice; Madison Clark scored three times and drove in one with two hits; Johnson had three RBIs; sophomore Reese Mossa had one hit and scored a run; and junior Randi Adams scored three times.
As for Bret Harte, senior Liberty Garcia went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; senior Morgan McDermid went 3 for 4 with a double, knocked in three and scored once; senior Kalah Casey went 1 for 4 and scored a run; Emily Terry walked and scored a run; Sierra Gilbert walked three times and scored once; Madison Blain scored a run; Trinity Kekai-Acedo had an RBI and scored a run; Megan Scott walked once; and Makenna Berry walked, had an RBI and scored one run in the loss.
Calaveras sophomore pitcher Macy Villegas picked up the win in the circle, going three innings, giving up two hits, walking two and striking out two; Harvey went one inning and gave up six runs on three hits and walked four; and Koepp pitched one inning, giving up three hits and four runs with two walks.
Bret Harte’s Ally Stoy went two innings, giving up 10 hits, 14 runs and walking six, while McDearmid went two innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits with one walk.