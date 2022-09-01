In a low net by flight tournament, just one bad hole can ruin the scorecard

Senior golfers competed in a low net by flight tournament on Aug. 23 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. It is an event where one bad hole can destroy your score for the day.
Meeting the challenge in the White Tees Flight was past Club Champ Al Liberato. Afterwards he went home, announced his first-place finish, received a hug, a kiss and was offered a drink. It was then he realized he was in the wrong house. A strong effort by newbie Russell Hart earned him second. Louis Luna again laughed his way around the course as he tied sneaky Jon Puckett for third.
In the Gold Tees Flight, retired concrete truck driver Ron Huckaby is now driving his competition crazy with his good play. He had the lowest net score of the day (67) as he won by three strokes. That Norm Miley character continued to bring in more treasure, as he finished in a tie for second. He is such a fashion plate and has made so much money in the last two months that he’s having a shirt made out of dollar bills. Joining him for the tie was Grandpa Gabe Karam, whose young grandkids had threatened to put him on a time out if he didn’t start winning more. Cliff Howard, who impressed last week’s team with his long hitting, continued his good play of late grabbing fourth-place loot. Happy-go-lucky Rahls Hemmes wound up in fifth.
The red tee players were haunted by the talent of Eileen Thorpe, as she dominated play in the women’s club championship. Eileen and her fellow lady competitors annoy the men because they hit the ball farther than they do. George Dillon was content to earn third place, as his prodigal son Steve Weyrauch landed in a first-place tie with former red tee champ Earl Watkins. Watkins recently got new hearing aids in what for him was a sound decision. Jack Cox couldn’t match more miraculous shots by St. Jon Foucrault, so had to settle for a fourth-place tie with him.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the whites, no one managed to hit the green, thus ensuring a double payout for players on No. 13. From the golds, Karam had the shot-of-the-day (1 foot, 10 inches) to beat out Ken Polk for top money. From the reds, Weyrauch completed a profitable day as Cox finished second.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13 from the whites, Roger Ladd, who recently challenged Luna to a laughing contest, took first over Russell Hart. From the golds, big Dan Borges and Ron Huckaby garnered first and second. Rodger La Fleur’s great shot from the reds easily beat Watkins’ second-place effort.