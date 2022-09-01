In a low net by flight tournament, just one bad hole can ruin the scorecard
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

Senior golfers competed in a low net by flight tournament on Aug. 23 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. It is an event where one bad hole can destroy your score for the day.

Meeting the challenge in the White Tees Flight was past Club Champ Al Liberato. Afterwards he went home, announced his first-place finish, received a hug, a kiss and was offered a drink. It was then he realized he was in the wrong house. A strong effort by newbie Russell Hart earned him second. Louis Luna again laughed his way around the course as he tied sneaky Jon Puckett for third.

