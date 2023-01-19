Calaveras wrestling picks up impressive victories over Sonora and Argonaut

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The Calaveras High School wrestling team kept its Mother Lode League record unblemished following a tri meet with Sonora and Argonaut. Calaveras improved to 3-0 in league action with a 52-27 win over Sonora and a 78-3 win over Argonaut on Wednesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
In the win over Sonora, Calaveras collected five wins via pin, three wins via forfeit and one via decision.
Calaveras got pins from Cynthia Meza (120 pounds), Elias Garcia (126), Kyle Hayes (145), Scott Beadles (182) and Noah Johnson (HWT). Calaveras’ Gage Martin (113), Chris Ortega (160) and Kodey Paulson (195) won via forfeits. And in the 106-pound match, Alexander Hawkins picked up a 25-14 victory.
In the lopsided 78-3 win over Argonaut, Calaveras collected 10 victories via forfeit, while Cody Ferrante, Hays and Paulson all recorded pins.
Calaveras still has two more Mother Lode League opponents to battle, and those clashes will take place on Jan. 23 and 25, both in San Andreas. On Jan. 23, the Red Hawks will host Amador in a dual that was originally scheduled for Jan. 4. And on Jan. 25, Calaveras will take on the Summerville Bears.
