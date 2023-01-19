Calaveras wrestling picks up impressive victories over Sonora and Argonaut
The Calaveras High School wrestling team kept its Mother Lode League record unblemished following a tri meet with Sonora and Argonaut. Calaveras improved to 3-0 in league action with a 52-27 win over Sonora and a 78-3 win over Argonaut on Wednesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.

In the win over Sonora, Calaveras collected five wins via pin, three wins via forfeit and one via decision.

