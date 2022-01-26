Calaveras puts up a fight in 5-point loss to powerful Wildcat squad

SONORA – Heading into the fourth quarter, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team trailed the Sonora Wildcats 38-20. Calaveras had just been outscored 18-5 in the third quarter and there seemed to be no indication of any sort of comeback taking place.
However, nobody told that to Calaveras.
In the fourth quarter, Calaveras gave the No. 11 ranked team in the entire Sac-Joaquin Section and the No. 1 team in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV rankings all it could handle. Calaveras cut the 18-point deficit to four points with three minutes to play in the game but were unable to complete the dramatic comeback and upset the Wildcats.
Calaveras (16-7, 4-1 MLL) suffered its first Mother Lode League loss of the season after falling to the Wildcats 44-39 Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
“I was so pleased,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said about his team fighting back in the final eight minutes. “It showed some character, and it wasn’t like they did it against a bottom feeder. Sonora is a really, really good basketball team and we made a push. We just need to see if we can put four quarters together like that next time.”
The 44 points that Sonora scored was the least amount of points the Wildcats have put up on the board in a winning effort all season. The previous low was 49 in a home victory over Amador.
“I was very pleased with what we did defensively,” Clifton said. “We executed our game plan for the most part. We had a couple of breakdowns here and there, but it’s really hard to do. Sonora is really good and it’s hard to hold them to 44 points. I’m not going to complain about our defense tonight, that’s for sure.”
Calaveras began the evening by jumping out to a 7-0 lead. After missing the previous two games, junior Braeden Orlandi made his return to the floor noticeable right off the bat with a 3-point basket for the first points of the night, which were followed by a jumper from junior Elijah Malamed and a field goal from senior Travis Byrd. After falling behind 7-0, the Wildcats woke up and ended the first quarter on a 10-2 run and led 10-9 heading into the second quarter.
Calaveras’ offense slowed down in the second quarter, as the team only scored six points. Junior Logan Parmley began the quarter with a 3-point basket and Orlandi ended the quarter with a basket of his own from downtown. And while Calaveras didn’t put up monster numbers offensively, neither did the Wildcats, who countered with just 10 points. Heading into halftime, Sonora had a 20-15 advantage.
Sonora (21-1, 5-0 MLL) began the second half by going on an 8-0 run, which pushed its lead to 28-15 with six minutes to play in the third quarter. Byrd snapped the run with points in the paint and Malamed followed with a 3-point basket in the corner to once again bring the deficit to eight. Unfortunately for Calaveras, the back-to-back buckets were all it got in the quarter.
“We’ve kind of had problems with the third quarter all year,” Malamed said. “We want to come out of halftime and not let the third quarter kill us and it killed us again tonight. We came out with a lack of energy and in the fourth quarter, we got that energy back and went on a run and got closer to them. We just need to be able to do that in the third quarter.”
Orlandi began the fourth quarter with points, but the Wildcats responded with a basket in traffic to keep their lead at 18 with 7:04 to play. Over the next four minutes, Calaveras went on a 14-0 run. The run began with a 3-point basket from Parmley, followed by points in the paint from junior Merrick Strange, layups from junior Jay Clifton and Orlandi, another basket from Clifton and then a clutch shot from downtown from Clifton to bring the score to 40-36.
After Sonora made a free throw, Calaveras had a chance to cut the Wildcat lead to two with a 3-point basket, but the shot hit off the rim and Sonora drained a basket from downtown on the following possession, which extended its lead to 44-36. Parmley made a late shot from behind the arc, but Calaveras could not complete the comeback and lost by five.
“It doesn’t surprise me that we played them tough,” Kraig Clifton said. “We’ve been getting better and better, and we have guys who have competitive natures, even though they may not look it or express it, they are pretty competitive. But we got to that point in the game where it almost broke away from us, but we fought back and that gave us a chance at the end. We were just a couple of shots short tonight.”
Orlandi led Calaveras with 10 points; Clifton scored nine; Malamed added five points; Parmley scored nine; Byrd finished with four points; and Strange had two points in the loss.
Calaveras ends the first half of Mother Lode League play with a 4-1 record and are in second place. Calaveras will next host the Summerville Bears Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.