MLL Update: Games will still be played with changes to schedules

On Tuesday morning, the Mother Lode League had a meeting and tried to piece together a schedule for all season 1 sports.
According to state guidance, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, schools can only play schools that are in neighboring counties. Should the Mother Lode League decide to go rogue and have schools from Tuolumne County (Summerville and Sonora) play schools from Amador County (Argonaut and Amador), the schools could possibly lose their insurance, which is provided by JPA (Joint Powers Authority) to the local school districts.
Calaveras County schools, Bret Harte and Calaveras, can still play Summerville, Sonora, Amador and Argonaut.
On Tuesday, league’s website posted, “Season 1 schedule updates: Cross country – Meets will continue as scheduled for the next two Wednesdays (March 3 and March 10). Thereafter, adjustments to the schedule are expected. Football – Still waiting for the state to allow inter-team competition between Amador and Tuolumne counties. Girls golf – Today’s (March 2) matches will move forward. Thursday’s (March 4) matches are postponed and will be rescheduled. Soccer – A revised league schedule will be posted as soon as possible.”
Boys’ and girls’ soccer had its schedule completely redone. Two teams will play twice in the same week, with one game on the road and one at home. Calaveras will play at Toyon Middle School after the opening week. Boys and girls will play the same day and at the same location.
Cross country will have its first two meets, but may have to make changes for the third week. The league finals are also still up in the air. Girls’ golf will go on as scheduled, but some matches may be canceled or postponed. Bret Harte will get all of its matches.
And as for football, the schedule has yet to be changed, with the hopes the state will change its guidance for the MLL. If that doesn’t happen, Summerville, Sonora, Amador and Argonaut may have to look for other games, while Calaveras will still be able to play its four scheduled league games.