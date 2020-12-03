Crankenstein abhors an early Christmas

Ebenezer Scrooge, the Grinch and Guy Dossi; what do all three of them have in common? They tend to get a little grumpy around Christmastime.
OK, maybe I’m not as bad as the other two on the list, but every year I find it harder and harder to locate my holiday cheer. I understand that I am in the slim minority, but I feel that Christmas gets ruined because of society’s inability to be patient.
Christmas is one day, yet each year I see Christmas decorations being put up earlier and earlier. And perhaps it’s my inner Grinch, but that just really bothers me. Just take a look on social media and you’ll see photos of trees being put up and decorated a week or two before Thanksgiving. And when did the day after Thanksgiving become the official Christmas kickoff?
I can hear you all reading this and saying, “Guy, why do you care what other people do?” The answer is simple: I’m petty. Everyone has things that bother them and this is mine. Now don’t get me wrong, I celebrate Christmas. Each year I put up a tree and have decorations in my house. But I let the calendar turn to December before changing my home into a winter wonderland.
It was much easier to be the dictator of Christmas decorating when the Dossi house only consisted of me, a handful of guitars and “Seinfeld” DVDs. But once I got married, I quickly learned that my war against early decorations was a battle I would not win, but I still continue to fight.
While the Lovely Mrs. Dossi doesn’t belong to the camp that puts up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, she sees no problem in switching to Christmas mode once the Thanksgiving leftovers are gone. And that’s when our yearly battle begins.
Allow me to tell you my ideal time when it should start to feel a lot like Christmas. For me, it’s the second Friday of December. Once that day hits, I will not be grumpy, I will not argue, and I will not protest anything Christmas-related in, or outside the house. The second Friday of December is decoration night.
If the Lovely Mrs. Dossi wants to turn our house into Santa’s Village, I do not care. She can play Christmas music all day and watch Christmas movies all night. So, from the second Friday in December (which this year will be Dec. 11) until New Year’s Day, our house will be all about Christmas.
But her argument is always, “That’s not enough time to enjoy it.” Really? That’s 21 days. Let’s put that in perspective; there have been wars fought and won in less than 21 days. Don’t believe me? The Georgian-Armenian War (1918) – 24 days; the Serbo-Bulgarian War (1885) – 14 days; the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 – 13 days; the Ten-Day War (1991) – yeah, 10 days; the Russo-Georgian War (2008) – six days; the Six-Day War (1967) – again, six days; the Overthrow of The Kingdom of Hawaii (1893) – one day; and the Anglo-Zanzibar War (1896) – 40 minutes. But you’re right, 21 days to have our Christmas tree up is not long enough.
And much like those wars, I feel that eventually, I will end up on the losing side. But am I a monster because I feel that prolonging gratification produces happier results? I want Christmas to be a special time. But when it’s all I see for over a month, it loses some of its magic. Is three weeks – 21 days – not enough time to get your Christmas fix?
Maybe one day the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will come visit me and make me see the error of my ways. Until then, I will stand strong with my convictions, bow down to no one, and enjoy sleeping on the couch for the rest of the year. And until the second Friday of December, I say to you all, “Bah humbug.”