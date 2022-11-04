CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Volleyball Preview: Ripon Christian vs. Bret Harte

Who: No. 1 Ripon vs. No. 2 Bret Harte
When: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Who: No. 1 Ripon vs. No. 2 Bret Harte
When: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Where: Modesto Junior College, Modesto
Time: 1 p.m.
Ticket Prices: General admission $12; senior citizen/military $10; students $4
Team Records: Ripon Christian 29-6; Bret Harte 21-4
League Records: Ripon Christian 14-0; Bret Harte 13-2
Non-League: Ripon Christian 6-2; Bret Harte 2-1
Neutral Site Record: Ripon Christian 7-3; Bret Harte 6-1
Winning Percentage: Ripon Christian .829; Bret Harte .840
Common Opponents: Escalon (Ripon Christian 0-1; Bret Harte 0-1); Orestimba (Ripon Christian 2-0; Bret Harte 1-0); Mariposa (Ripon Christian 2-0; Bret Harte 1-0)
California Rankings: Ripon Christian 150; Bret Harte 178
Sac-Joaquin Section Rankings: Ripon Christian 18; Bret Harte 20
Series Record Since 2004: Ripon Christian leads the series 3-2
Match History: 2021 (RC) 2-0; 2019 (RC) 3-0; 2018 (RC) 3-0; 2017 (BH) 3-0; 2016 (BH) 2-1
Section Championship Victories: Ripon Christian 17; Bret Harte 0
Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich on playing for a section championship: “From the girls to the coaches, we are excited for the opportunity. They worked hard from day one in the gym to get where they are right now. We’ve been playing great volleyball these last few weeks. The girls are healthy and are happy and are genuinely excited to still be playing at this point of the year, so we’ll see what Saturday brings.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.