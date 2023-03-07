Jay Clifton ends his Calaveras career as the all-time leading scorer

There were many who came before him and there are many who are still to come, but when Calaveras High School senior Jay Clifton took off his basketball uniform for the final time, he did so as the most dominating scorer ever to play at Calaveras.
After scoring 563 points during his outstanding senior season, Clifton ends his high school basketball career with 1,728 total points, which makes him the all-time leading scorer at Calaveras for both boys and girls.
“It’s an honor and it shows that if you put in the work that you can make stuff happen,” Clifton said.
Because stats were not kept as well as they are today, it was unknown who was the previous all-time boys leading scorer. The only record that was available was the one that Clifton broke, which belonged to Shireen Zahniser, who graduated from Calaveras in 1993. When Zahniser left Calaveras, she did so as the all-time leading scorer for both the boys and the girls with 1,606 points. Like Clifton, Zahniser was a four-year varsity player and she averaged 18.9 points in 85 varsity games.
With Clifton now as the all-time leading scorer, Zahniser still has that title when it comes to the girls’ program.
Clifton grew up attending Calaveras basketball games, as his father, Kraig, began coaching at Calaveras before his oldest son was born. For years, Clifton would watch games and dream of one day playing on the court at the high school. And like many young kids, he thought about what it would be like to be one of the all-time greats.
“I kind of always had dreams of that when I was younger,” Clifton said. “Growing up and watching Calaveras games when I was younger, I knew that if I kept putting in the work that I’d have a chance to, but I didn’t necessarily know if I’d achieve it. But that was definitely something that I was going for once I became a freshman on varsity.”
And while becoming the all-time leading scorer is a big accomplishment for the one whose name is in the record books; Clifton was quick to point out that he would have never become close to breaking Zahniser’s record had it not been for the teammates he had during his four-year varsity career.
“I had great teammates all four years who were super unselfish,” Clifton said. “I would have ended up nowhere near where I did if I had a different set of teammates. A ton of the credit needs to go to them. They are the ones who found me and were able to get me the ball in the right spots.”
Clifton finishes his Calaveras career with 1,728 total points and he also pulled down 396 rebounds, dished 337 assists, collected 139 steals and recorded five blocks. He also made 277 3-point baskets and made 289 free throws.
Because Clifton broke Zahniser’s record late in the season, there was not enough time to orchestrate a proper celebration for both players. The current plan is to honor both Clifton and Zahniser for their accomplishments at a home game sometime during the 2023-24 season.
