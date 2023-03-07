 Skip to main content
Jay Clifton ends his Calaveras career as the all-time leading scorer

There were many who came before him and there are many who are still to come, but when Calaveras High School senior Jay Clifton took off his basketball uniform for the final time, he did so as the most dominating scorer ever to play at Calaveras.

After scoring 563 points during his outstanding senior season, Clifton ends his high school basketball career with 1,728 total points, which makes him the all-time leading scorer at Calaveras for both boys and girls.

