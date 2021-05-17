Track and field official calls on years of experience to oversee events

John Pretto stood off to the side of Summerville High School’s Thorsted Field and looked at a group of track and field athletes getting ready to participate in a 4x100-meter relay. Standing only a few feet away from the track, Pretto yelled out the five words he has repeated over and over in his life.
“ON YOUR MARKS … GET SET …”
The next sound is that of a gun being blasted into the air with Pretto squeezing the trigger. The runners leave their starting blocks and Pretto quickly makes sure that the blocks have been moved off the track and he gets in position to make sure there are no issues at the finish line.
Once all the runners finished their race, Pretto moves onto the next event. Pretto has been repeating this drill since 2012 when he began working as a starter for track and field events in the Mother Lode League.
Pretto isn’t hard to miss at the Mother Lode League meets. Aside from being the only one legally allowed to have a gun (filled with blanks, of course), he can be easily spotted wearing his customary tan pants, red top and red hat.
Pretto, who is a USA Track and Field starter and field event official, has worked high school meets all over Northern California, along with college events at California State University, Sacramento, American River College, the University of California, Davis, UC Berkeley and Stanford.
But his love for track and field began years before he started officiating. In fact, he was the one listening to the instructions of the starter. Pretto attended Sonora High School and was a runner and thrower for coach Bob Gibson. After graduating in 1964, he ran track at California State University, Fresno.
Pretto eventually took a position as an art teacher at Argonaut High School, where he stayed for 35 years. While at Argonaut, he used his knowledge and experience to help the track team and he coached in Jackson for 27 years.
After competing in high school and college, and then coaching in high school, Pretto made the transition to officiating in 2012. And once again, his knowledge of the sport helped him with his new role.
“It wasn’t that difficult because I always studied the rule book,” Pretto said. “Officiating is like teaching. You have to prepare yourself. I have a binder at home with all the field events and you really have to do all the studying and book work.”
Regardless of whether he was running, coaching or now officiating, there’s just something special about a track meet that continues to have Pretto coming back for more.
“Every athlete has a personal record and you come out here every day to work hard to improve yourself and you’ll be a lady and a gentleman,” Pretto said.
Pretto uses the skills he acquired over years of teaching to take control before a race. Always being outnumbered, Pretto has to be precise in what he says and make sure that every runner knows what is expected of them.
“When I go to the starting line, I’ll ask them to be quiet because they’ll be talking and they don’t realize that when they are on the line, they need to be quiet,” Pretto said. “The starter needs to be a relaxed, authoritative figure. You have to be a gentleman because these kids are nervous, they are scared, and you want to help them as much as you can to do the best they can.”
Like Batman, Pretto has a utility belt filled with everything he’ll need for a track meet. From a microphone holder to a bell, to numbered cards and his gun, Pretto is prepared for every event. But one thing that he always remembers is ear plugs. With the loud pop of a gun being shot off over his head multiple times a meet, Pretto makes sure his hearing is always protected.
“It’s holding up,” Pretto said with a chuckle when asked about his hearing. “I’ve shot a lot of races over the years.”
Like many track and field athletes, Pretto missed having to sit at home during the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19. And while he relished the extra time at his home in Jackson with Deborah, his wife of 49 years, Pretto is glad to be back at the starting and finish line.
So, how long does he think he’ll continue to tell track and field athletes when to go and to stay in their lanes?
“When I get to the point where I don’t enjoy it and I don’t feel like I can do it 100%, I’m out,” Pretto said.
Pretto has seen the metamorphosis of the world of track and field since he was at Sonora High School in the ’60s. Athletes today are bigger, faster and stronger and the facilities are vastly improved. But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed and that’s what makes Pretto happy about the future of the sport.
“Track athletes are the same everywhere; they are good kids,” he said.