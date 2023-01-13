Mother Lode League struggles continue for Calaveras boys' soccer
After going 8-1-1 in preseason play, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team has had a rough start to the Mother Lode League season.

After beginning league play with a 3-1 road loss to the Sonora Wildcats, Calaveras dropped another game to a Tuolumne County squad with a 2-0 home loss to the Summerville Bears on Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

