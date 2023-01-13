Mother Lode League struggles continue for Calaveras boys' soccer

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
After going 8-1-1 in preseason play, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team has had a rough start to the Mother Lode League season.
After beginning league play with a 3-1 road loss to the Sonora Wildcats, Calaveras dropped another game to a Tuolumne County squad with a 2-0 home loss to the Summerville Bears on Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“We are definitely perplexed as to what has happened to us after an outstanding preseason,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said.
Calaveras was without senior Josh Goodwin in the loss to Summerville and it seems that the Red Hawks won’t have their leading scorer back for the remainder of the season. The absence of Goodwin was felt in the 2-0 loss to the Bears.
“We lost our leading scorer Josh Goodwin for the season with a broken ankle in the Sonora game,” Leetham said. “It’s very unfortunate for him and the team since he was kicked from behind by the Sonora player.”
Calaveras will try to get back on track when it takes on Amador on Jan. 17 and Argonaut on Jan. 19. Both games will be played in San Andreas. The game against Argonaut will start at 7:15 p.m.
“Somehow we need to reach down deep inside and regroup,” Leetham said.
