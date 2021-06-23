Shouts of ‘FORE’ replaced with ‘#@&*%’ on golf course

Once again, match play for various flight championships ran in conjunction with a bogie points contest on June 14 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. In match play, one’s supply of curse words is insufficient to meet demands.
In the championship flight, feisty Al Liberato prevailed and will challenge former multiple club champ Orv Pense for the title. Orv sneaked by someone named forfeit to reach the finals. In the gold flight, current champ Gary Stockeland will meet Harry Kious to decide who claims the title for next year.
From the red tees, retired contractor Jack Cox hammered the current champ and will next face Larry Rupley for bragging rights. Rupley’s match extended to the 20th hole, as his short game was so good that his opponent felt like he was playing someone from the PGA tour.
In the bogie points competition from the white tees, there was a three-way tie for first amongst Ron Bassett, former club champs Jim Sickler and Roger Ladd. Roger credited his success to the fact he really couldn’t see what he was doing. Tom Suarez barely made it to the course on time and was able to tie punctual Jon Puckett for fourth.
From the golds, Orv Pense and Rahls Hemmes had the most points of the day (38), as they shared first. All alone in third was Frank Elizondo. Spiffy Norm Miley and Gary Eaton aren’t sure how to spend all the money they earned for their fourth-place finish.
In the Red Tee Flight, Ken Phillips continued his winning way, placing first. Low handicappers Roger La Fleur and animal shelter advocate Steve Weyrauch shared second-place riches. Weyrauch was so concerned that there was a dog leg on hole No. 12 that he posted neighborhood signs to be on the lookout for a three-legged dog.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the whites, Bassett added to his treasure for the day, taking first and was followed by long hitting Alan Couchman. From the golds, rehabilitating Ron Huckaby prevailed over Pense. Larry Rupley added to his pot of gold, as he beat out Weyrauch for first from the reds.
From the whites on No. 13, Liberato had the shot-of-the-day (2 feet, 8 inches), as he again dominated in this event. He made enough to take his wife to dinner and watch her eat. Puckett finished second. From the golds, Miley strutted his stuff taking first over Elizondo. From the reds, retired Lucky’s meat manager Dave Bockman was in a stew when results were first announced, but he didn’t simmer long as a mistake was rectified, and he claimed first over Carlos Lourenco.
Senior golfers were saddened by the news that Tony Lawrence passed away. He was a member of the club from the early 1980s to 2017. In 1994, he became the club champ. Our hearts go out to his family.