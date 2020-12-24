Lessons learned from three wise men

It doesn’t take a chalkboard and hours of dull instruction to get smarter about life. Sometimes the lessons we learn come from the examples of others – whether they know it or not.
I’ve looked up to a lot of people over the course of my life. There has been something that each has taught me that I’ve tried to implement in my thinking or actions. Some have stood as a cautionary tale, helping me avoid certain thinking and actions.
This isn’t a topic I normally dwell on, but I had something happen to me last week that has put me into a reflective state. I found my neighbor, Larry, dead. I was getting ready to leave my house for an appointment.
Larry’s car is parked next to mine. As I looked over, I noticed him behind the wheel of his car, slumped over. Larry lived right next door to me in our row of townhouses. He moved in when the units were first built back in 1970, he told me. He lived in the same place for as long as I’ve been alive. He was a teacher during the course of his career, retiring some years ago. When I first moved into my place, he was in a care home, recovering from what I understand was a massive heart attack.
Larry later told me that he had lost 150 pounds after that. I lived next door to him for about a year before I ever met him because he had been in the care home for that long. Every morning, Larry would amble out to his car around 9 a.m., warm it up a bit, then drive to get his breakfast at McDonald’s.
Though he routinely went for his breakfast and groceries and did his laundry, Larry led a sedentary lifestyle. Unfortunately, I think that’s part of what led to his death.
It reminded me of my dad, who died in February. For most of his life, my dad was pretty active. He wasn’t an exercise fanatic or a healthy eater. But he worked hard. And if dad wasn’t working on a jobsite in construction, he was working around the house. As soon as he sat in his recliner for the evening, he was asleep. My mom told me she timed him years ago; four seconds and he was out.
That hard work came at a cost. Sometimes he would work himself sick. He would push himself and get worse until the flu or something just as nasty would keep him from working a few days. Then he fell and shattered his hip. From there it got harder and harder for him to recover. He was given physical therapy, but he didn’t keep up with it. Finally, he stopped getting up and was bedridden.
Thinking of my dad’s struggle made me think of Bill.
I only know Bill’s name because of a random internet post. You see, Bill is a fellow runner. When I started running, I would see him out on his runs, rocking a steady pace. My wife and I would refer to him as “Little Running Dude.” He was at least in his 60s but could outrun the likes of me.
Some years later, Bill was diagnosed with cancer. I somehow stumbled across a site that gives voice and support to people dealing with the disease, and Little Running Dude, Bill, had posted about his diagnosis and fight.
I did my best to keep up with Bill’s cancer journey, but I lost track. I hadn’t seen him in some time, figuring the disease claimed another hero. Then, while I was out running one morning, sure enough I saw Bill running his steady pace. He beat it. He kept going and he beat it.
Three very different men; three very different lessons to be learned.
Although I haven’t always been a runner and I haven’t always taken care of myself the way one should, I couldn’t imagine my life today without it. There’s value in hard work and in pushing oneself. There’s value in reaching out to others to be a friend. But there’s also value in knowing when to stop and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. There’s value in sitting alone in silence.
The first responders came when I called about Larry. I answered a litany of questions, or what I could. I watched a few hours later as the coroner staff took him away in their white, nondescript van.
Whenever I would see Larry coming to or from wherever we were coming from or going to, he would ask, “Get the paper put out this week?”
“Every week, sir,” I would respond.