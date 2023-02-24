CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V girls' basketball championship preview

What’s on the line: The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship
When: Saturday, Feb. 25
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham’s thoughts on playing Valley Christian: “I’m going to start digging into film like a crazy man. I had a little bit of a scouting report from some people, which is good. We are going to see what we can bring to them.”
Overall records: Bret Harte 21-6; Valley Christian 24-3
League records: Bret Harte 7-3; Valley Christian 11-1
Non-league records: Bret Harte 8-1; Valley Christian 5-0
Home records: Bret Harte 7-2; Valley Christian 10-0
Away records: Bret Harte 8-2; Valley Christian, 8-2
Neutral: Bret Harte 6-2; Valley Christian, 6-1
Playoff records: Bret Harte 2-0; Valley Christian 2-0
Game history: This is the first meeting between Bret Harte and Valley Christian
Section championship victories: Bret Harte 1; Valley Christian 4
Bret Harte section championship history: 1981 vs. Linden (W) 56-49; 1982 vs. Linden (L) 48-47; 1989 vs. Colfax (L) 45-42; 1993 vs. Bear River (L) 59-40; 2000 vs. St. Mary’s (L) 68-46; 2001 vs. St. Mary’s (L) 60-35; 2004 vs. Colfax (L) 45-39; 2022 vs. Bear River (L) 67-34
