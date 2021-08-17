Scorching summer heat no match for hot play on links

While losing teams were still sulking over last week’s dismal play, winning teams were still giving high fives to add insult to injury, as senior golfers prepared to play an individual contest of par points Aug. 9 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Some of last week’s winners were aghast when they told their wives they had been on a winning team, and the response was, “Wow, you must have had three really good partners.”
Competition was fierce in the White Tees Flight, as club captain Louis Luna again shocked everyone by taking first with 18 points. Newbie Ken Jones came out of nowhere to grab second, ahead of former club champ Roger Ladd, who tied with Clifford Howard and current flight champion Larry Parenti for third. Rounding out the winners was Alan Couchman and former club champ Jim Sickler in a sixth-place standoff.
On a day so hot that birds were seen using potholders to pull worms out of the ground, David Mullen’s game from the golds was sizzling, as he made the most points of any golfer in the field (21). Dave recently moved from the whites to the golds, and there is now a petition to get him to move back. Sneaky Gary Eaton silently took second over Gary Stockeland, who was the third-leading money winner for 2020.
A.D. Hawkins rallied to tie multiple past club champ Orv Pense for fourth. Roger La Fleur had a second consecutive week of excellence, as he garnered first from the red tees. Seemingly always in the mix were Eugene Weatherby and Ken Phillips, who wound up in second and third. A log jam tie occurred for fourth amongst now former friends Steve Weyrauch, George Dillon, Earl Watkins, and tournament director Jon Foucrault.
In the closest-to-the-pin results on No. 4 from the whites, newbie Mike Kasperson wore out his welcome as he tattooed the opposition by earning first- and second-place money, and then had the gumption to reign on No. 13. It was a very profitable day for him. From the golds, famous Moke Hill resident Charlie Moore took first over that Huckaby character.
On the red tees, Ken Phillips did his homework and bested retired schoolteacher George Dillon for first. In the contest on No. 13 for second from the whites, Ron Bassett made the shot of his life to leave former club champ Jim Sickler in the dust by six inches.
From the golds, Rahls Hemmes added to his Rolls Royce fund, as he took first over July’s leading money winner, Gary Stockeland. Hemmes’s fund has grown, so he can now afford a wiper blade for his dream car. Dillon scorched Weatherby from the reds for first.